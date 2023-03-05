Scuffle involves knife, but no charges

A fight between two men at a residence on Ashland Highway Friday night resulted in one person sustaining minor knife wounds, but does not appear likely to lead to criminal charges.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers initially responded to the residence on the 1400 block of Ashland Highway about 7 p.m. after receiving a report of possible child abuse.
On arrival, officers found a 33-year-old white male who appeared to be intoxicated in the middle of the roadway with blood on his face. The man fit the description of the suspect, and had a bloody knife in his jacket pocket. The house where the incident happened is owned by the man’s mother, Curtis said.
The mother told officers that the incident began when a 13-year-old girl allegedly found some sort of controlled substances belonging to the man in the street and flushed them down the toilet. An altercation began between the adult man and the teenaged girl, with an unrelated 29-year-old male intervening on the young girl’s behalf. The 29-year-old allegedly punched the 33-year-old in the face, causing him to bleed. The 33-year-old then produced the knife and cut the 29-year-old, although he did not appear to have been seriously injured.
The 33-year-old was arrested for public intoxication. The 29-year-old told investigators that he did not wish to press charges for assault, and the 33-year-old said the same thing.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of people who are charged only with misdemeanors.