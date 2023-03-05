 Skip to main content
Scuffle involves knife, but no charges

A fight between two men at a residence on Ashland Highway Friday night resulted in one person sustaining minor knife wounds, but does not appear likely to lead to criminal charges.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers initially responded to the residence on the 1400 block of Ashland Highway about 7 p.m. after receiving a report of possible child abuse.