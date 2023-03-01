Schools of Distinction include two from Talladega County

Two Talladega County schools have been recognized for innovative programs by the Council for Leaders In Alabama Schools.
The council recognizes Schools of Distinction in each district as represented on the state board of education. In District 6, two of the four schools were part of the Talladega County system.
Childersburg Elementary School was honored for the Tiger Buck SOAR Store, which Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey described as a “character education program.”
“It’s an opportunity for students to earn points, either academically or by showing good citizenship. They can then trade their points in for prizes of their choice,” Lacey explained.
The other Talladega County School recognized was Stemley Road Elementary School, for the Dollars for Scholars program.
“This program involves student at Stemley to raise money for scholarships to give back to seniors at Talladega County Central High School. It’s a way for them to give back, too.”
The other two programs from District 6 are Team Time at Piedmont Middle School in the Piedmont public school system and Sleep In Heavenly Peace Bed Build Project at Southside High School in the Etowah County public school system.
Lacey said that all the CLAS Schools of Distinction will be recognized May 8 in Montgomery, and one school from each district will be recognized as a Banner School.
Talladega County Schools have been recognized as Schools of Distinction and Banner Schools on more than a dozen different occasions. Lincoln High School was the Banner School for 2020 for the “tiny house project,” for example.