Schools of Distinction include two from Talladega County

Two Talladega County schools have been recognized for innovative programs by the Council for Leaders In Alabama Schools.

The council recognizes Schools of Distinction in each district as represented on the state board of education. In District 6, two of the four schools were part of the Talladega County system.