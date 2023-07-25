 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Schools chief earns perfect evaluation

Schools chief earns perfect evaluation
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

For the twelfth year in a row, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has earned perfect scores in her annual evaluation by the County Board of Education.

Lacey was graded on a scale of one to five across 10 different areas, including as chief executive officer of the school board, educational leadership of schools, personnel management, facilities management, community relations, management of pupil personnel services, communication and interpersonal relations, professional development and leadership and professional responsibilities.

Tags