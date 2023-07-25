Schools chief earns perfect evaluation

For the twelfth year in a row, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has earned perfect scores in her annual evaluation by the County Board of Education.
Lacey was graded on a scale of one to five across 10 different areas, including as chief executive officer of the school board, educational leadership of schools, personnel management, facilities management, community relations, management of pupil personnel services, communication and interpersonal relations, professional development and leadership and professional responsibilities.
She earned fives in every single category.
The results of the evaluation were presented by board attorney Charlie Gaines, who said, “You simply cannot do better than what Dr. Lacey has done again this year … She hit grand slams in every category.”
Gaines also read some excerpts from the board members comments, starting with “She continues to raise the bar high with hard work and dedication, which keeps Talladega County Schools moving forward.”
Another wrote “Dr. Lacey is truly our ‘lighthouse’ for leading the way. We are very fortunate and very blessed to have her as our superintendent.” Another simply stated that she is “highly effective in all professional responsibilities.”
Other comments included “great leaders create positive change, take responsibility and make unselfish decisions. These are some of the qualities Dr. Suzanne Lacey exhibits that set her apart as an extraordinary leader.”
Lastly, Gaines said, “as hard as her job is, Dr. Lacey performs it with compassion, fairness and integrity.”
“And, I myself would add grace to that list,” Gaines added.
Lacey has been the superintendent of the Talladega County System for 16 years. She was named Alabama Superintendent of the Year for 2022, and is currently serving as as director of the School Superintendents of Alabama on the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, or CLAS, Board of Directors.
“I love the work,” Lacey said. “It’s hard, it’s frustrating sometimes, but even in the hard times, you can see the fruit of our labor. We take good students, good leaders and make them effective citizens. We have a good team here, we have great teachers who are really the oil that makes the machine go, and we have a board that’s willing to stand tall and make the right decisions.”
• Heard Lacey report that preparations for the new school year were under way, with only a few teaching positions yet to be filled. Teachers institute will be Aug. 4 at Comer High School.
• Accepted the resignations of Tara Combs (Lincoln High School clerical assistant), Kierra Groce (Winterboro special education teacher), Khristal Gurley (Stemley Road Elementary special education instructional and bus assistant), Graciela Haney (Spanish at Munford High), Ashton Blake Hanson (Winterboro and Sycamore physical education teacher), Leslie Johnson (Sycamore Elementary pre-K instructional assistant), Shelley Sanders (Stemley Elementary special education) and Jaycie Smith (Childersburg Elementary) special education clerical assistant.
• Accepted the retirement of Paul Morris (teacher at Childersburg Elementary and Middle schools).
• Hired Loran Blankenship (custodian at Munford Middle), Amanda Gallahar (math at Winterboro), Lisa Gray (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Stemley), Kimberley Jackson (special education instructional and bus assistant), Ashley Johnson (LPN at Munford Middle), John Wesley Jordan (special ed at Winterboro), Sandra Kerr, (transportation utility worker at Drew Middle), Benjamin Kocian (English at Comer High), Terry Mason (SOAR classroom assistant at Winterboro), Angela Peak (special education at Munford Elementary), Paula Rudd (first grade at Childersburg Elementary), Lamar Russell (bus driver at Childersburg Middle School),, Anna Slawson (itinerant speech pathologist), Skylar Smith (social studies at Munford High), Kelsey Thrower (CNP assistant at Lincoln High), William Wilson (fifth grade at CHildersburg Elementary) and Rebecca Williams (physical education at Winterboro and Sycamore).
• Rehired William Bryan Camp (Munford High teacher) and Lea Rhymes Wilson (special education at Talladega County Central High School).
• Transferred Michelle Collier from special education instructional and bus assistant to clerical assistant at Lincoln High.
• Transferred Sandy Eliason from special education instructional assistant to special education instructional and bus assistant at Lincoln High.
• Approved leaves of absence for Lauren Dennis (English at Comer High) and Sasha Garrett (business education at TCCHS).
• Approved the salary schedules for the coming school year, which include state mandated raises for school nurses and a minimum of $15 per hour for support employees, as well as a continuation of the TEAMS program. Lacey said that, while there is a $1,000 bonus for certified special education teachers, she hoped the legislature would approve raises for these employees as well.
• Announced its meetings for next month would be Aug. 14 and Aug. 28, both at 4 p.m. at the Central Office.