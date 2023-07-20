Schools’ 2021-22 report card shows some deficiencies

The state’s 2021-22 educational “report card” for the Pell City school system shows that close to half its students are not meeting proficiency in both reading and math skills.
The information made available by the Pell City School System comes from its 2022-2023 annual report, with a collection of data and projects offered for public consumption.
The documents include the system’s strategic plans in progress and on the drawing board, its missions, individual school updates and results from the Alabama Department of Education Report Card from school year 2021-2022.
Report Card
“This is the way the information from the report card runs,” said Superintendent Dr. James Martin. “The results do run a year behind.”
Already, though, in early projections, Martin said he expects to see more progress reported in the 2022-2023 report card.
He expects this information to be available within a couple of months, he said.
“We made progress in 2021-22, and I do expect to see more in the next report card from the state,” Martin said.
Data for the report card is gathered from students in grades three through eight in the school system, and taken from the state’s Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP). This is an online assessment designed to provide information regarding student progress in mastery of the Alabama Course of Study Standards,
In proficiency by subject area, there are four levels of ranking, Levels One through Four.
Level One shows the percentage of students tested who are testing at minimal standards and need immediate intervention.
Students ranking at Level Two are those who are not proficient in the subject area, but need additional support, Martin said.
In Level Three, the students meet proficiency and in Level Four, students are exceeding the established proficiency standards.
In the reading area of the assessment, nine percent of the students were at Level One, 40 percent at Level Two, 43 percent at Level Three and eight percent at Level Four.
In the math section of the assessment, results showed that 23 percent of students were in Level One, 50 percent in Level Two, 21 percent in Level Three and six percent, Level Four.
Regarding College and Career Readiness, system numbers showed a graduation rate of 82.89 percent and College and Career Readiness rate of 66.92 percent.
In overall proficiency, the results showed a 52 percent level of proficiency in reading, 27 percent proficiency in math and 40 percent results of proficiency in science.
The Report Card’s Accountability Indicator reports a score of academic achievement of 60.19 percent, a score of 97.29 for academic growth, a rate of chronic absenteeism of 19.16 percent and an overall score of 40 percent in progress in English language proficiency.
Within the annual report is the system’s Strategic Plan
Members of the school system’s district began development of a new Strategic Plan in 2022. The team representing each school included parents, community leaders, and students to address categories of Beliefs, Mission, Vision, Objectives and Strategies.
A Mission statement came in three words. “Partner, empower, educate.”
The Vision that came from the collaboration included the “pursuit of excellence, one student at a time, by partnering with the community empowering dynamic learners, and achieving maximum potential.”
A safe and inclusive learning environment, partnering with all stakeholders for to maximize achievement, the belief that diversity enriches a community, promoting high performance standards for students and adults and the belief that system employees are critical to success were highlighted within the Beliefs category.
Learning goals identified included concepts for professional development, and extended learning opportunities for individual needs of learners.
In leadership goals, the team addressed leadership effectiveness with a new teachers’ academy concept, mentoring opportunities, and monthly trainings, along with professional development opportunities year-round.
Each school in the system evaluated their own needs and strategies, and each is included in the report.
Access to the Annual Report may be pursued by contacting an individual school or contacting the Pell City Board of Education at 205-884-4440.