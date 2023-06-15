 Skip to main content
School officials honor soccer team athletes

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee and Athletics Director Darian Simmons honored members of the Talladega High School boys soccer team Tuesday evening during a regular meeting of the city Board of Education.

Those honored included All County team member Jesse Adams, Golden Boot and Offensive Most Valuable Player Arturo Villanueva-Cruz, All County team member Jackson Burrell (who also scored a 30 on his ACT, Lee said), All County team member Angel Villanueva-Cruz and Coach Kory Burrell, who was named high school soccer coach of the year after his first full season.

