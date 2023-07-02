 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

School meal program to keep Talladega kids nourished this year

The Talladega City School District  has announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.

For the 2023-24 school year, Talladega City School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Parents / guardians do not need to take any special steps for their child to be part of this program. This USDA provision allows children to participate in the school meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application, according to the announcement.