School meal program to keep Talladega kids nourished this year

The Talladega City School District has announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.
For the 2023-24 school year, Talladega City School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Parents / guardians do not need to take any special steps for their child to be part of this program. This USDA provision allows children to participate in the school meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application, according to the announcement.
CEP is a key provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to eliminate school meal applications and serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all enrolled students. CEP gives food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals that their students will enjoy and gives students more time to eat those meals by cutting down on time spent in the lunch line.
More importantly, by offering all students a nutritious breakfast and lunch at no cost, CEP helps ensure more students come to class well-nourished and ready to learn, the announcement said.
Parents or guardians who need further information may contact Melody Bailey, Child Nutrition Program Director at 256-315-5610.