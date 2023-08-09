School board to meet briefly on forum night

The Talladega City Board of Education has moved its regular meeting for the month of August from the 8th to the 15th. No reason was given for the move, but the notice does say that the board will “receive and act upon personnel recommendations from the superintendent and any other matters coming before the board.”
The meeting is at 5 p.m., one hour before the candidate forum scheduled for the Ritz Theater the same night. Superintendent Quentin Lee said he did not expect the meeting to last more than 15 minutes and that it should not conflict with the forum.