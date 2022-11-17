 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

School board OKs new boundaries for member districts

District map

An official map of Talladega County shows boundary lines for public school board members' districts. 

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The County Board of Education unanimously approved a new set of district boundaries during its regular meeting Monday afternoon. The changes go into effect in 2024.

The goal of the redistricting is to get as close as possible to a population of 9,838.8 people, which is the overall number of voters in the county divided five ways. The optimum is five percent above and below that figure.