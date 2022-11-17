School board OKs new boundaries for member districts

TALLADEGA — The County Board of Education unanimously approved a new set of district boundaries during its regular meeting Monday afternoon. The changes go into effect in 2024.
The goal of the redistricting is to get as close as possible to a population of 9,838.8 people, which is the overall number of voters in the county divided five ways. The optimum is five percent above and below that figure.
District 1, currently represented by Sandra Tuck, got the closest to the optimum figure, with a population of 9,918. The boundaries of Ward 1 also changed the most, taking in portions of all four of the other districts.
Ward 1 is the sole majority-minority ward in the county, with a Black population of just over 60 percent.
Ward 2, currently represented by Mike Turner, lost some territory to Ward 1, but otherwise appears largely the same. It is the second largest district in the county, with a population of 10,238; 19.1 percent of the population in this district is Black.
Ward 3, represented by Johnny Ponder, is the largest district, with a population of 10,265 and an 18.1 percent Black population. It’s territory is also changed very little by the redistricting.
District 4, represented by Susan Shaw, is the smallest by population, but only by three people, 9,385 to 9,388 in District 5.
District 5, represented by Kathy Landers, is the most spread-out district, including three large, noncontiguous, pieces of territory, mostly surrounding the cities of Sylacauga, Talladega and Oxford.
A detailed map is available on the county school’s web site or at the central office on South Street in Talladega.
—Saw board member Landers sworn into a new term after she was reelected without opposition. Turner was also reelected, but was not present Monday.
—Saw Shaw and Tuck assumes the offices of board chair and vice chair, respectively.
— Accepted the resignations of Marlon Bowie (custodian at Lincoln Elementary), Mary Brown (Child Nutrition Program Manager at Childersburg Elementary), Kelli Cook (special education instructional assistant at Watwood Elementary), Rachel Davis (CNP assistant at Sycamore), Jana Kipling (CNP assistant at Lincoln Elementary) and June Sasser (special education instructional and bus assistant at B.B. Comer High School).
— Hired Amber Gooden (CNP assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Vicky Mitchell (LPN at Munford Middle), Laycie Pitts (CNP assistant at Sycamore Elementary), Anna Grace Rich (RN at Stemley Road Elementary), Brooklyn Roberts (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford Elementary), Lisa Spencer (school secretary at Talladega County Central High School), Whitney Thomas (CNP assistant at Childersburg High) and Phyllis Wallace (CNP assistant at Sycamore Elementary).
— Transferred Michelle Alexander from special educational instructional assistant to SOAR classroom assistant at Lincoln Elementary School; La Cindy Garrett from CNP assistant manager at CHildersburg High to CNP manager at Childersburg Elementary; Samantha Johnson from bus driver at Drew Middle School to CNP assistant at Lincoln Elementary School; Crystal Powell from technology integration specialist to sixth grade teacher at Munford Middle; Tracy Watts from CNP assistant to SOAR classroom assistant at Munford High and Janet White from CNP manager at Munford Elementary to CNP special operations manager for the system.
—Approved leaves of absence for Brittany Brown (special education at Lincoln High School), Charman Michelle Curlee (RN at Lincoln Elementary), Katherine Mims (speech pathologist at Comer Elementary) and Jessica Wadsworth (science teacher at Munford High).
— Extended the current bid for CNP uniforms.
— Approved a resolution marking Thank Alabama Teachers Month.
— Tabled two policies regarding record retention and opt in for mental health policy.
— Announced that its next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 12, at the bus shop.