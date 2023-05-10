School board honors retirees

The Talladega County Board of Education honored this year’s retirees with a reception at the central office just before Monday’s meeting. Pictured L to R: Mary Brown (Child Nutrition Program, Childersburg), June Sasser (B.B. Comer Memorial High School), Mark Reed (Fayetteville), Jo Holzman (Childersburg Middle School), Anna Dixon (Munford Middle School), Nadine Best (Munford Elementary School), Wanda Arthur (Stemley Road Elementary), Mary Bentley (Child Nutrition Program Special Operations Manager) , Lisa Blackburn (Munford High School), Greg Landers (maintenance carpenter systemwide), and Joycelyn Evans (B.B. Comer Elementary).