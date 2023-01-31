 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
TALLADEGA

School board hires from Huntsville for new financial officer

Wright finances

Leanetta Wright

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

The Talladega City Board of Education voted to hire Leanetta Wright as its new chief schools financial officer during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The vote was 4-0; board member James Braswell was absent.