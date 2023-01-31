School board hires from Huntsville for new financial officer

The Talladega City Board of Education voted to hire Leanetta Wright as its new chief schools financial officer during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 11:17 pm
The Talladega City Board of Education voted to hire Leanetta Wright as its new chief schools financial officer during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The vote was 4-0; board member James Braswell was absent.
Tuesday’s vote authorized Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee and board chairman Chuck Roberts to execute a contract with Wright. The terms of the contract will not be public until both sides have signed off on it.
Wright is currently the director of finance for the Huntsville City School system. She attended Clark Atlanta University and holds masters degrees from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University and Auburn. She began her career in public education finance as an accountant with the Bessemer City Schools, where she worked her way up to business affairs supervisor.
“I’m happy to be here, I’m eager to learn and and I’m ready to serve the people of the Talladega City School system,” she said.
Also Tuesday, the board:
— Hired Ashley Jackson as SPED teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
— Accepted the resignation of Kelly Heath, SPED teacher at Ellis.
— Accepted Shelley Rowell’s resignation of her supplement at cheerleading coach at Ellis only.
— Hired Valencia Cantrell as cheerleading coach at Ellis.
— Accepted the resignation of Cheyenne Curry as custodian at Ellis.
— Accepted the retirement of bus driver Bethany Schopert.
