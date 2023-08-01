School board hires 20 new certified teachers

The Pell City Board of Education met in a called meeting Thursday to hire 20 new certified teachers, three non-certified positions and 11 contract workers for the upcoming school year.
The system held orientation for elementary school teachers Thursday, and Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the event brought an exciting view for the 2022-24 school year.
“I asked how many of our teachers were starting their first year of teaching, and I would say that about 40 percent of the teacher present raised their hands,” he said. “It’s nice to see the fresh faces starting their careers and joining in our upcoming school year.”
The board also approved an extra paid personal leave day for all nine- and 10-month certified personnel. Tenured teachers will now have three personal leave days and non-tenured teachers will have a total of two.
The system held orientation for upper grade teachers Friday, and will hold in-service day for teachers Wednesday.
Certified personnel hires include the following, pending background check and certification verification:
Madison Johnson, Iola Roberts Elementary; Ariana Langston, Williams Intermediate School; Kynslee Cummings, social worker system-wide; Craig Little, history teacher for Pell City High School; Phillip Carter, special education system-wide; Scotty Ward, physical education at Duran Junior High.
Deidra Courington, Title 1 assistant for Eden Elementary; James Hardin, bus driver; and Teresa Hardin, bus driver.
Contract employees hired include:
Nate Burch, Summer Fine Arts Camp from July 17-July23; Kyla Caceres, Tech bus driver for 25 hours weekly; Laurie Dunn, GE and SE services for 20 hours weekly; Michelle Hastings, school bus aide for 29 hours weekly; Summer Swann, school bus aide for 29 hours weekly; Bernardo Silva, school bus aide for 29 hours weekly; Marcia Gaines, school bus aide for 29 hours weekly; Jakoby Tymal Jones as offensive line football coach at the rate of $15,000 for Aug. 1-Dec. 31, 2023; Meredith Wesner, Title 1 Interventionist for Kennedy Elementary for 20 hours weekly; Larissa Gunnells, STEAM teacher for Williams Intermediate 20 29.5 hours weekly; and Wayne Lee, math instructional tutoring and support for 20 hours weekly;
The board accepted resignations from Joel Stahlhut, special education teacher for Pell City High School and Abbey Wright, elementary teacher for Iola Roberts Elementary.
Substitute teachers/Child Nutrition Program workers include Tammy Pickett, Mona Sims and Latonical Swain.
Reassignments include Sebastian White, special education teacher for Pell City High School to business education teacher for Pell City High School; Stephanie Scott, from 6.5 hour lunchroom worker systemwide to eight hour lunchroom worker systemwide.