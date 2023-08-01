 Skip to main content
School board hires 20 new certified teachers

The Pell City Board of Education met in a called meeting Thursday to hire 20 new certified teachers, three non-certified positions and 11 contract workers for the upcoming school year.

The system held orientation for elementary school teachers Thursday, and Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the event brought an exciting view for the 2022-24 school year.