School board defines duties for data manager

The Talladega City Board of Education has approved a new job description for Data Manager/Secretary at the central office. The description states that the salary for the position will depend on the applicant’s experience and years of service.
The job duties include maintaining all district and school programs, software and student information systems, training other staff members, assisting with state, local and federal reports and programs, comparing date and resolving discrepancies and monitoring and processing transcripts and records associated with SIS, among other duties.
“This person is going to help us with a lot of the things we need to move forward as a district,” Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said during the meeting Tuesday when the position was approved by unanimous vote. Facilitating transcript requests will be one of the most important issues that the new position is expected to resolve.
The data manager would be supervised by the system student services coordinator.
— Deleted surplus inventory at R.L. Young Elementary School.
— Non-renewed all athletic supplements; Lee explained that all of these contracts had expired, and the system usually non-renews them as a group at the end of the school year.
— Hired Stephan Arline as music teacher and band director at Talladega High School and Zora Ellis Junior High School; Brett Taylor as social science teacher at THS and Tarsha Wright as family and consumer science teacher at THS/Career Tech.
— Approved a leave of absence for Kristi Shelton, media specialist at Zora Ellis.
— Non-renewed Valerie Hamilton, assistant principal at C.L. Salter Elementary School; Steven Poneroy, third grade teacher at Salter; Breanna Carlisle, fourth grade teacher at Houston Elementary; Lennis Waites, self-contained teacher Houston; Charysse Stockale, history teacher at Ellis; Ashley Johnson, SPED teacher at Ellis; Amber Satcher, history teacher at THS; Jasmine Simmons, science teacher at THS; Anthony Conwell, physical education teacher at THS and Sharon Welch, business education teacher at THS/Career Tech.
— Accepted the resignations of kindergarten teacher Crystall Barnett, music teacher and band director Ethan Owens and family and consumer science teacher Terwanna Weatherspon.
— Accepted the retirements of Freida Cooper, teacher at Slater, Cheri Ford, first grade teacher at Salter Matthew Hodge, coordinator of secondary schools, student services and operations and Kimberley Reynolds, English teacher at Zora Ellis.
— Awarded tenure to Joshua Steward, head nurse at R.L. Young; Crystal Gooden, third grade at Salter; Ocie Lewis, sixth grade at Houston; Rebecca Williams, PE at Houston; Jeffrey Jackson, PE at Ellis; Jodie Pate, self-contained at THS and Mia McMeans, business at THS/CT.
— Transferred Meilssa Dyer from special education coordinator to coordinator of secondary schools, student services and operations; Alisa Huffaker from reading coach at Salter to reading coach at Houston; Angela Curry, from first grade at Salter to self-contained at Houston; Crystal Gooden from fifth grade at Houston to third grade at Salter; Kyrel Keith, from PE at Ellis to alternative at THS; Joyce Turner, from alternative to self contained at Ellis; Keisha Ragland, from history at Ellis to history at THS; Melissa Payne from math teacher at Ellis to math teacher at THS; Tara McBurnett from math teacher at THS to math teacher at Ellis; Donna Honeycutt, from SPED teacher at THS to SPED teacher at Houston; Angela Phillips from SPED teacher at Houston to SPED teacher at Ellis and Jamari Staples from history at THS to history at Ellis.
— Non-renewed Kyla Reynolds, instructional aide at THS and Evelyn Hale, instructional aide at Ellis.
— Accepted the resignation of Mateika Chatman, instructional aide at Salter.
— Accepted the retirement of iSheila Wolfe, CNP manager at THS.
— Approved tenure for Charlyndrea Roberson, instructional aide at THS; Joseph Darden and Scott Vermilyer, custodians at THS; and Debra Dunaway, bus driver.
— Transferred Veronica Jacobs form instructional aide to self-contained at Salter.
— Heard Lee announce that online registration for next year had begun, and that instructional manuals were already posted online as well.
— Heard Lee report that the prom had gone off without a hitch, there had been no complaints and all the students made it home safely afterward.
— Announced that kindergarten registration was about to get underway.
— Announced graduation would be May 25.