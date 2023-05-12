 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

School board defines duties for data manager

The Talladega City Board of Education has approved a new job description for Data Manager/Secretary at the central office. The description states that the salary for the position will depend on the applicant’s experience and years of service.

The job duties include maintaining all district and school programs, software and student information systems, training other staff members, assisting with state, local and federal reports and programs, comparing date and resolving discrepancies and monitoring and processing transcripts and records associated with SIS, among other duties.