School board candidates bring wealth of ideas to complex task

Editor’s note: In accordance with the Daily Home’s goal of getting information about municipal political candidates before the voters as efficiently as possible, we posed a series of broad questions to the city school board candidates via email, and collected their email responses.
What follows is the list of questions posed, then the responses of the board member candidates:
1: Tell us a little about yourself, educational and work background, family, civic involvement, and why you decided to run for office.
2: What would you do to help retain students enrolled in the city school system once they reach junior high and high school age, rather than transfer to area school systems?
3: What are your thoughts about the need for transparency?
4: How do you see the relationship between the city government and city school system?
5: How important are fine arts and extra‐curricular activities such as athletics to an overall education? How should they be funded?
6: What suggestions do you have for recruiting and retaining teachers and other professionals in our school district?
Sandra Beavers
Ward 1 Incumbent
I earned a liberal arts degree in social work, with a minor in accounting from Talladega College. I'm employed with the city of Talladega as Manager/Director of the Elderly Nutrition Program at B. N. Mabra Center with 28 years of service. My family consists of my husband Charles and son Chance. I'm a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority lnc. I chose to run because collectively, the Board’s vision aligns with Superintendent. Dr. Quentin Lee. We are focused on student achievement, building positive relationships throughout the district, connecting with the community, and monitoring progress using data.
ln my opinion, school choice is a controversial issue. Atmosphere, culture. and a sense of community are common reasons parents choose to move their children to area school systems. As a district, we can form a retention committee consisting of parents with scholars in elementary, middle and high school and have an open dialogue. Communicating is an effective means of creating solutions.
(The) system collects data about scholars. including test scores, grades, credits earned and other information as demographics. discipline. enrollment and special education status. Parents expect their scholar's well-being to come first when attending school. Any data collected is protected under FERPA and affords parents and students certain rights. The board is governed by the "sunshine Law" to ensure business is conducted openly and prohibits interaction with three members simultaneously. Executive sessions are permitted with a disclosure and "good name and character" or litigation cannot be discussed overtly. Transparency has boundaries.
The council and school board share interests on additional funding from the state which can provide added services for scholars and the community. To grow our community. We should work together to create a coalition to draw in other segments of the population.
We can exemplify shared pride in our scholars because encouragement and attention from as many sources as possible benefit scholars. and everybody enjoys focusing on positive news about children in the community. A genuine partnership sets a solid foundation to address growing needs concerning new infrastructure. and businesses in Talladega' We can move our collaboration from "good" to “great.”
Fine arts and activities as athletics provide socialization to work together, communicate and problem-solve with others. It's not enough to be competent in reading, writing and mathematics, scholars must be able to think outside the box. ask questions, and demonstrate flexible thinking. Fine arts and athletics provide scholars with a variety of ways to leam and develop in diverse situations.
Talladega School system fund athletics through assessing fees to students, donations and fund-raising events in the community. Fine arts are funded with limited federal funds but doesn't meet the onset of what is needed, and is under-supported in school districts. in my opinion. Dr. Lee partnered with Heritage Hall and Valerie White to enhance the arts in Talladega School System, which resulted in a display of interpersonal skills by our Scholars.
Talladega City School System can lead by example in supporting our refined staff of educators and support staff. Let’s continue the mission for professional development training, and provide opportunities for advancement, allow them to be part of the decision- making process. The recruitment process should begin at neighboring higher learning institutions and continue with colleges or in state and out of state.
Dixie Bonner
Ward 1
1. I am married to Walter Bonner. We have three children (one deceased). We have two grandchildren (one deceased). I have a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Talladega College. I am retired from the State of Alabama. I found the community organization named Citizens Organized to Resist Eradication (Core). I founded/operated the Christian school named Tree of Life Academy. I organized our Neighborhood Watch. I am the "Go To" person for my community. I am an associate minister at Belview Missionary Baptist Church (and) I love God.
I am running for this position to bring positive change for the children. My focus will be on raising the percentage rate of third-graders learning to read. It's my understanding that in our system, the 3rd grade received a failing grade. How can our children be productive if they can't read or struggle to read.
2. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result. So I would suggest a complete overhaul of the entire system. I would suggest a Task Force to study why children leave the school system after Junior High, as well as, why our system lost 11 percent of our teachers this year. I would suggest hiring Consultants with high success rates, possibly retired superintendents who had success rebuilding school systems, to work with our entire system.
I would suggest seeking out grant monies to provide extra services for our children, with the main focus on Pre-K through third grades.
3. My feelings on transparency is this, sunlight is the best disinfectant. Transparency will definitely encourage support from all stakeholders.
4. I would suggest that the City Council take a more active role in the problems the school system is experiencing by providing as much resources they possibly can provide. "A house divided cannot stand". A striving school system will bring businesses into our city, as well as, citizens with high paying jobs which will build our tax base.
5. Fine arts and extra curricular activities are much needed to prepare a well rounded student. Funding could be a collaborative effort of the system's monies, as well as, the city monies.
6. We want the best teachers and best of other professionals. To not hire a person for personal reasons, is a stranglehold on our children getting the best education. Some board members may declare, it's about the children, but it's not what they say, watch what they do (“A tree is known by the fruit it bears.”)
It is important to let all employees know that the school board is supportive of them. That they can feel free to speak their thoughts without retaliation. That they won't be targeted because certain people who are in authority have a vendetta.
Duane Player
Ward 1
1. I’m a native of Talladega, a product of Talladega City Schools, and a dedicated educator. With a Bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M University and a Master’s from Alabama State University, I have 26 years of teaching experience, including five years in the Talladega system. I am an instructor at Miles College and a minister at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Talladega. My wife, Arricka, is a social worker with the Alabama Department of Mental Health. I seek meaningful, positive change in our community by using my acquired experiences and knowledge to improve the educational outcomes for Talladega City School scholars.
2. We must regain the community's trust to retain middle and high-school-aged scholars in our school system. The process should begin with hiring certified, quality teachers who genuinely care about our scholars. We must provide a safe environment for our children to succeed while reassuring parents of leadership's investment in their child's educational experience. It is also essential to expose students to resources and opportunities that will challenge their thinking and inspire them to reach beyond comfort and complacency.
3. Ensuring transparency within business transactions that require public trust is crucial. This approach can minimize unwarranted mistrust and confusion while increasing the accountability of those serving in public offices. However, the board should always take special precautions to safeguard individuals' legal rights concerning sharing protected personal information.
4. Strong collaboration between the city government and the school system is important to our scholars' success and our community in general. Investment in our schools can enhance the overall outlook of our city government. A thriving school system draws business and industry, providing the necessary funding for educational advancements. Those advancements may include opportunities for programs, sponsorships, internships, grants, and volunteerism for our schools and scholars, eventually decreasing the strain of financial requests directly from the city government.
5. Research indicates that the arts and extra-curricular activities play an important role in nurturing the complete development of a child. As a 26-year educator in the field of Fine Arts, these activities are useful in facilitating creative expression, emotional exploration, and social interaction, inspiring a sense of belonging and community. Additionally, these activities cultivate vital skills in leadership and teamwork which is necessary for success well beyond academic years.
6. Offering competitive compensation and recognition incentives is a practical starting point to attract and retain educators. While monetary rewards can attract skilled educators, ensuring their dedication and skills are respected and valued contributes to retention. Furthermore, equipping teachers with innovative technology and resources can improve student engagement and decrease educator burnout.
Allison Edwards
Ward 2—incumbent
My name is Allison Edwards, currently serving on the Talladega City Board of Education in Ward 2. I am married and have four adult children and three beautiful grandchildren. I am a graduate of Talladega High School, Class of ’81. I received my Associate of Arts Degree in Education from Alabama State University and later continued my education and received my Bachelor of Science Degree in Child Development and Family Education from Jackson State University. I was employed with the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph County Head Start Program for over 25 years, in the capacity of the Education/Literacy and Disability Manager. I chose to run for the board position, because I have always been an advocate for children and parents in the education field from preschool years to high school. Every child deserves an equitable education as well as the opportunity to reach their highest potential.
Continue to work closely with board members as we make the right decisions collaboratively with the superintendent and having input from parents, staff and stake holders focusing on the Core Values and the Mission Statement. Most importantly, keeping the scholars (students) interest at the forefront. We know that “A Better Tomorrow Begins by Pursuing Excellence Today”. It takes all of us as a community working together for the advancement of our school system.
The need for transparency is especially important in the best interest of everyone involved. As we communicate the facts when discussing issues and events, being open and accountable shows how we respect everyone’s opinions.
4. The city government and the city school system work collaboratively together as we focus on financial funds (General Funds – general operations, property taxes, state funds and local appropriations) to ensure that funds are allocated appropriately.
5. The fine arts and extra-curricular activities are known to help students in their academic performance therefore, students should have every opportunity to participate in programs that interest them and assist them in learning time management skills and other skills for life.
6. The system will continue in every effort to collaborate with colleges and universities in seeking certified teachers as well as the portal that teachers enter when applying for jobs. To continue offering professional development training and assist with math and literacy coaches. Although teachers get yearly raises, we will seek to find additional raises according to the teacher’s performance and as they meet the state standards.
Kelly Adams
Ward 2
1. I grew up in Louisiana. But I have been here since Hurricane Katrina. I have my associate degree and EMS from Gadsden State. We are a blended family of nine. Five students are currently enrolled in the City Schools. One is finishing a degree at Auburn. In the other is too young. I make and sell jelly for fun at local craft markets. And I decided to run for office for my kids and my kid’s friends.
2. Ask the families why they are leaving.
3. We absolutely need transparency in the school board, schools, administration, all the way down to the students.
4. The relationship between the two could be improved
5. Especially important; especially for the students that desire to participate in said activities. How are they funded in other school systems? Why should we be different?
6. Provide the teachers/staff with what they need.
James Braswell
Ward 5—Incumbent
1. My name is James Braswell representing Ward 5 but will work for the entire city. I was born and raised in Talladega. I am also a veteran. I graduated from Talladega City High School and continue on to graduate from Jacksonville State University. My career was in Sales/Marketing which included traveling 21 states, Canada, and Mexico.
I also own a local restaurant Custom Pizza it has been in business almost 18 years.
I am a recent widower and have two grown children. My entire family attended Talladega City Schools. Both of my children are college graduates. I have served 25 years on the Talladega City Board of Education. In the past, I have served on the City Council, Water Board, Recreation Board, Talladega First Committee, PTO’s, and many other committee assignments. I have a dedicated and sincere to help our students get the best education as possible. The students will always be the focus of my decisions. I understand the duties of board members.
To serve on a school board a person cannot have any hidden agendas and personal conflicts.
2. We should first find out all the reasons for transfers. This can be done with exit forms. Consolidate as we move forward and spend the savings on student education. More offerings for the classrooms, athletics, and Career Tech. Also add some fine arts.
3. Any governing body that represents the citizens must be transparent if they expect support and respect. The school board and superintendent should share all the information possible with parents, teachers, and shareholders.
4. Currently I feel the relationship is the best I have ever seen. I would like to see the school board and city council start having regularly quarterly meetings.
5. It is important a school system have a wide range of offerings in order to appeal to all students. The school needs to target spending to what is most important for the student’s education.
6. Advertise the openings and visit college campuses on career days. The system must also support their teachers and provide continued professional training.
Megan Carpenter
Ward 5
1. I graduated from THS in 1998, the University of Alabama in 2002, and received a Juris Doctor from Birmingham School of Law in 2007. Since then, I have practiced law in Talladega, alongside my husband and father, at our firm, Alabama Consumer Law Group. I have volunteered with many local organizations, including United Way of North Talladega County, the Junior Welfare League, Talladega Main Street, as well as Band Boosters and PTO.
As a parent with two children who attend Talladega City Schools, I believe that parental involvement is crucial for effective decision-making among the school board. I also believe it is important for the community — and anyone watching our schools — to see parents and families involved in our schools, including at the highest level.
2.Working together, the schools, city government and other community leaders need to ensure families that if they continue to invest in our schools and community, our schools and community will continue to invest in their children. We can do so by highlighting programs, such as dual enrollment with Central Alabama Community College Talladega Campus, the City of Talladega internship program, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Chamber Ambassador program, and the Modern Manufacturing program with Honda, as well as exploring ways to gain more funding and establishing mutually beneficial relationships to offer more fine arts and other extra-curricular activities.
From personal experience, I also believe finding ways to introduce students and families to these schools sooner also helps. Our daughter participated in the THS Marching Band in eighth grade and that opportunity has certainly made the transition from junior high to high school easier for our family.
3. Transparency is always important. I believe the current board and superintendent have done well keeping students, families and stakeholders informed of recent changes and decisions, as well as sharing current data and statistics, by hosting town hall forums. While attendance is not always large at these events, it is important to continue to move forward this way to ensure that our schools are as transparent as possible, as well as to continue to strengthen the relationship among students, families, and all stakeholders in the community.
4. I see improvement in the relationship between the city government and city school system, but itcan always be better. We need people coming and working together to effectively make changes in our schools and our city. Strengthening this relationship and encouraging more collaboration towards common goals that not only benefit our schools, but the entire community, would be a personal goal of mine if elected.
5. Fine arts and a wide array of extra-curricular activities, including athletics, honors and civic organizations, and special interest clubs are very important to a student’s overall education. From my understanding, funding for these activities is largely based on the local funding the schools receive from the city directly and through sales tax revenue, support from community businesses, organizations and individuals, or through grants. I think all avenues — local funding, community support and grants — should be explored and utilized as much as possible. If one has an opportunity and the ability to help, they should.
6.We need an administration that actively recruits teachers and is trained with the skills to help retain these teachers. We also need more parental and community support. Teachers want to be welcomed and supported in their schools, not only by the administration, but also by the families and community at large. We must support our schools and believe in them. By doing so, we as a community can encourage others to believe in our schools, as well. And by working together to build stronger schools, we can help build a stronger Talladega.
Incumbents Jake Montgomery (Ward 3) and Chuck Roberts (Ward 4) are running unopposed. Both were sent questionnaires, but neither responded.