School board awards bonus, high marks to superintendent in evaluation

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to award Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee a five percent bonus after giving him a positive job evaluation. Board member Jake Montgomery was not present for the meeting.
Lee was given an average score of 4.45 out of 5 for his evaluation. Each board member awarded a score from one to five across more than 40 different criteria, from “effectively serves as a liaison between the school board and school personnel” to “uses technology as appropriate to work efficiently.”
Reports from the individual board members were not available Tuesday, but the average scores were.
The lowest overall average scores 4.2 (liaison for the board; providing supervision, evaluation and professional growth of personnel; demonstrates problem solving and decision making skills; develops organizational structure and assigns staff based on system needs; speaks and writes clearly, correctly and coherently; monitors construction, renovation and/or demolition of school system facilities and seeks sufficient funding for the school system), while the highest average was 4.8 (effectively communicates the system’s goals and mission to staff, students and parents/guardians; performs duties in effective manner; takes leadership role in improving education and use of technology).
Board member Alison Edwards said she applauded Lee for his efforts, but added “when I was looking over the scores, I saw a lot of threes. I remember what he said he was going to do when he first came on, and he did it. Since then, he’s gone above and beyond that. I came here under different leadership, but I understand what the superintendent does. He leads, and the board works with him hand in hand. And you won’t find him sitting behind a desk either. You won’t find many superintendents go to so many school functions, out in the community and with staff. I’m very proud. He’s not the type to brag or get a big head. He’s a real person, he believes in the students and staff. I want to thank him for his hard work and dedication.”
Board member Sandra Beavers agreed.
“During the day, I’m out and about all the time during the day, and I’ll run into school age children during school hours. I’ll call Dr. Lee and tell him I see three kids and what they’re wearing, and he’ll tell me to stay where I am and he’ll be right there. When I ask him why, he tells me ‘These are my scholars, and I need to know why they aren’t in school.’ He’ll find them, and he’ll have the hard conversations with them and their parents. He’ll tell them to get in the car, they are going to school that day.”
Beavers added “I saw those threes, and I was disheartened. The school consolidation was something that should have been done years ago. He embraced it. It’s not an opinion, it’s not about us. He wants what’s best for his scholars, and he embraces the good, the bad and the ugly. We don’t hear about the bad things so much, and when we do, it’s not from parents with kids in the system. I may not agree with him all the time, But I’m on the board to make tough decisions, and I stand behind him. I hope he keeps going above and beyond.”
Beavers and Edwards both said they wanted to award Lee a bonus for his high scores, but board member James Braswell said he wanted to wait and discuss the issue first.
Board chairman Chuck Roberts suggested waiting to discuss the bonus when Braswell had had time to consider and Montgomery was present to express an opinion. Beavers accused Roberts of being sexist, which Roberts said was simply coincidence.
Edwards made the motion for the five percent bonus, which Beavers seconded. The bonus was approved by a unanimous vote of those board members present.
—Hired Anthony Conwell (physical education at Talladega High School), Maida Davis (fourth grade at Houston), Tairia Denson (assistant principal at Salter), Justin Evans (PE teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High School), Deborah Gover (special education coordinator), Tanjanik Munford (science teacher at Ellis), Jasmine Simmons (science teacher at THS), Jamari Staples (history at Ellis) and Sharon Welch (business education teacher at Ellis).
—Transferred Rachel Thompson from fourth grade at Houston to third grade at Salter.
—Hired Eric Bridges as a bus mechanic; Rachel Cooper (Child Nutrition Program manager at THS).Charlyndrea Roberson (school secretary/bookkeeper at Houston) and Helen Shropshire (instructional aide at Ellis).
—Heard Lee report that school staff had helped distribute 150 food boxes earlier this month. The next distribution day will be July 6 at 11 a.m.
—Heard Lee announce that summer school and literacy and math camps were all going on.
—Heard Lee announce that he would be a presenter at a Character.org conference in Washington D.C. in November and a Google sponsonsered superintendent’s conference in San Diego in February.