 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

School board awards bonus, high marks to superintendent in evaluation

Quentin Lee

Dr. Quentin Lee is the superintendent of the Talladega City School System.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to award Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee a five percent bonus after giving him a positive job evaluation. Board member Jake Montgomery was not present for the meeting.

Lee was given an average score of 4.45 out of 5 for his evaluation. Each board member awarded a score from one to five across more than 40 different criteria, from “effectively serves as a liaison between the school board and school personnel” to “uses technology as appropriate to work efficiently.”