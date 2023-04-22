School board awards bid for conversion of Graham to central office

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Thursday to award Hurst Construction a bid of just under $1 million for the renovation of the former Graham Elementary School.
Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee explained that Graham had been closed as part of the reorganization of the system’s elementary schools last year. The renovations will pave the way for the school to be converted into a new central office, parent-teacher resource center and meeting space.
“Right now, we just don’t have enough room in the current central office building,” Lee said. “Repurposing Graham will allow us to turn classrooms in that building into office space, and to also provide a teacher center with a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) closet, printing facilities and community resources, especially for parents. It will also give us a board room that will be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. But we need to give that building a facelift if we hope to be able to continue to innovate into the next century.”
He added that the board had yet to make a decision on what would become of the current central office on South Street or the current board room at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School building.
Lee said Graham would be hosting its first food box giveaway in May, hoping to help members of the community start to look at the old school building as more of a community resource.
Bids were sent out to five different contractors, but only two responded, Lee said. Of those, Hurst was the lower, with a total base bid of $998,677.
Board member Jake Montgomery was not present at the meeting.
During the same called meeting, the board also:
— Hired Summer Literacy and Math Camp teacher for grades K through 5, including Tammy Townsend, Tashena Whitson, Betty Street, Brandi Taylor, Julie Burel, Alisa Huffaker, Roxane Lamberth, Angela Curry, Lara McClendon and Nancy Cooper.
— Hired junior high and high school summer extended learning teachers Sheila Chappell, Tamara Dean Natasha Garrett.
— Hired summer school instructional aides Charlyndrea Roberson, Gail Montgomery, Deborah Kollman, Veronica Jacobs, Megan Johnson, Ashley Jackson, Lorraine McNeal, Marteika Chatman and Jewell Monroe.
— Hired nurses Carol Moore and Joshua Steward.
— Hired bus drivers James Barclay, Jewell Monroe, Robert Freeman and William Curry.
— Hired custodians Laura Masters at R.L. Young, Daniel Wilson at Houston and Tim Cooper at Talladega High School.
— Approved a leave of absence for Central Office receptionist Ronnie Nix.