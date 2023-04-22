 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

School board awards bid for conversion of Graham to central office

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Thursday to award Hurst Construction a bid of just under $1 million for the renovation of the former Graham Elementary School. 

Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee explained that Graham had been closed as part of the reorganization of the system’s elementary schools last year. The renovations will pave the way for the school to be converted into a new central office, parent-teacher resource center and meeting space.