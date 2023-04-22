School board approves Propst contract

The Pell City Board of Education has approved a base teaching salary for recently hired head football coach Rush Propst, who began his duties in the school system April 10.
The board unanimously approved a “supplemental agreement,” that includes a compensation package of $128,000 per year, which is broken down into 12 monthly installments.
The figure reflects $76,386 paid for Propst’s services as a nine-month teacher and supplements include $29,964 as head football coach and a three-month contract extension of $21,649 (53 days).
Propst will teach weight training and conditioning classes along with additional staff, and receive the additional 53-day sum as payment for his coaching services during the summer months.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the trainings were designed especially for the school’s athletes, and can include other students.
“These trainings are also designed to help prevent injury to the students,” he said. “That’s a very important measure.”
Martin said Propst has already been working with the team members, who are showing very positive reactions to the work.
Four incentives are included in the contract, applicable per year achieved.
For an overall win season, the incentive is set at $1,000, with the same amount for qualifying for playoffs. There is a $2,500 incentive for the team becoming a regional champion and for a state championship win, $5,000.
Other parts of the contract include up to $2,000 for moving expenses, a cell phone for professional duties and reasonable personal use, and cover “as long as funding is available,” the employee’s portion of retirement and family coverage of health benefits to include dental and vision.
The contract continues, addressing termination clauses, including that should this occur under the State of Alabama’s First Act, or other applicable teacher tenure law that is in effect at the time of termination, that the supplemental contract will be automatically voided.
If there is a resignation, the contract sets forth an agreement that all remaining supplemental salary will be forfeited. He would retain his teaching position with in accordance with the Students First Act.
If Propst were to be placed on administrative leave by the board, he agrees in the contract that his coaching contract would automatically be suspended. This provision would not affect his teaching salary.
The contract states that Propst may attain tenured status with the school system after completing three full years of employment as a teacher. No tenured status is attainable under the supplemental employment, extended days, supplemental positions, duties, pay or benefits.The contract continues, stating that the same may be rescinded or modified at any time upon notice by the high school principal, without regard as to whether he is retained as a teacher.
There is also an agreement that Propst will not enter into any contract on behalf of the Pell City School System or himself that affect the Pell City School system or its athletic programs, including, but not limited to television reality shows, without approval from the Board of Education.
Another section of the contract sets out parameters of behavior not allowed, including any that might be “reasonably be considered immoral, deceptive, scandalous or obscene,” or to “injure, tarnish, damage or otherwise negatively affect the reputation and good will associated with the Pell City School System.
Should an allegation of such, the contract states Propst will be placed on administrative leave during the duration of an investigation.
Also during Tuesday’s board session, the school system received its annual report from the firm of Potts, Bryant and Moore for the school year ending in September, 2022,noting that there were no accounting matters to be reported from the audit.
Steve Moore, representing the company, told the board that there were no internal control weaknesses found in the documents for school system financial accountability.
“There wasn’t anything we feel we needed to bring to your attention,” he said. “It shows great teamwork from the top down.”