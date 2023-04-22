 Skip to main content
PELL CITY

School board approves Propst contract

The Pell City Board of Education has approved a base teaching salary for recently hired head football coach Rush Propst, who began his duties in the school system April 10.

The board unanimously approved a “supplemental agreement,” that includes a compensation package of $128,000 per year, which is broken down into 12 monthly installments.