Scam results in $500 loss from business till

Talladega police are investigating a somewhat new twist on an old scam, this one targeting a teenager working for a local business.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the 16-year-old told investigators that she took a phone call June 24 from someone claiming to be a police lieutenant. She said she did not remember what name the caller gave.

