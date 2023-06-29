Scam results in $500 loss from business till

Talladega police are investigating a somewhat new twist on an old scam, this one targeting a teenager working for a local business.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the 16-year-old told investigators that she took a phone call June 24 from someone claiming to be a police lieutenant. She said she did not remember what name the caller gave.
In any case, the caller asked the teenaged employee for her cell phone number, then told her to take $500 out of the till, and take it to up the street to Walgreens. Once at Walgreens, the caller sent her a QR code that allowed her to load the money onto a prepaid Visa card.
She did as she was told, Curtis said.
Later, as the victim thought about what had just happened, Curtis said, it didn’t sit right and she called the (real) police.
The case remained under investigation this week.
A real police officer, Curtis added, would never call and ask for the things that this particular caller was asking for.
If you are contacted by someone representing any governmental organization that asks you to put money on a gift card for whatever reason, it is best to contact local law enforcement instead.