Scam call says she owes $250 in taxes ... on a grant she never applied for

TALLADEGA — A Talladega woman is out $250 after falling victim to a phone scam, according to a report filed with police last week.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the victim told investigators that she was contacted by phone while at work Oct. 18. The caller informed the 27-year-old victim that she had been awarded a $9,000 federal grant. She could either pay $250 in federal taxes up front, or $500 in taxes after receiving the grant funds. The victim went to a nearby dollar store and purchased two cash cards, which she then sent to the caller.
The caller then informed her that the cards covered only the federal taxes, and that she would need to send another $1,000 to cover state and local taxes. At this point, McElrath said, the woman realized that she was likely being scammed and called the police.
The key factor, he said, was that the woman had not applied for any kind of grant, and would be extremely unlikely to be awarded one.
If anyone attempts to contact you about winning a prize in a contest that you did not enter, be extremely wary, especially if they ask for payment up front before releasing any funds.
If you believe you may have been scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.