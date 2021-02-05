Scam call says it's Talladega chief deputy (it isn't actually him)

An apparent phone scam reported in Talladega involves a recorded message from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. It is not.
According to the real Tubbs, a citizen reported getting a voicemail from someone claiming to be the chief deputy, saying they needed to speak with her son. The voice left a call back number with a 474 exchange.
“When the citizen called the number back, there was another recording saying it was the sheriff’s office, but the sheriff’s office does not have any phones with that number," Tubbs said. "The recorded message says it's the sheriff’s office and encourages people to participate in a gun drive, but it’s not our number.”
Tubbs said the same caller called him back and said there had been a second message, this one asking for financial information relating to fines for missing jury duty.
“We never do that,” Tubbs said. “We will never ask for your personal or financial information over the phone.”
If you feel you might have been targeted by this or another scam, please contact the (real) sheriff’s office at 256-0761-2141 or 256-245-5121.