Scam artist uses text message to con grandmother out of $300

A Sylacauga woman appears to have fallen victim to a scam delivered through a text message.
According to Talladega County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Tubbs, the 74-year-old victim told investigators that she got a text message from someone claiming to be her granddaughter about 9 p.m. Aug. 18.
“The person texting her said she had left her purse at home while grocery shopping, and asked for $300 to pay for her groceries,” Tubbs said. “The grandmother transferred the money using the Vroom app.”
When the victim asked her real granddaughter about it later in the week, the granddaughter said she had not asked for any money and had not received a Vroom transfer, Tubbs said.
“She’d been scammed.”
The case is under investigation by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. No witnesses or suspects had been identified as of Friday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also unanimous.