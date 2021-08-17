Scam artist tries to persaude mom of jailed son to give up the bucks

Talladega Police are investigating a new type of scam targeting the families of people in jail.
According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, a woman reported to police last week that she had been called by someone claiming to be a bail bondsmen. The man told her that her son was in jail and was being held on a $10,000 bond. He said he needed $1,000 to get him out of jail, which she could pay him using a Green Dot prepaid card.
When the woman said she did not have that much money, the caller told her that she could make payments of $298. The woman then hung up and called police.
As it turned it, Faulkner said, her son actually was in jail at the time of the call. He had been arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office the day before for felony theft, although at the time of the call, a bond had not been set in the case.
Eventually, bond was actually set at $50,000, and the son remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Faulkner said there was nothing to indicate that the caller was an actual bail bondsman, pointing out that it is up to the family to arrange bail when a loved one is arrested.
A similar scam was reported earlier in the month, but in that case there was no indication that any of the targets had relatives who were actually in jail.
If you believe you may have been targeted by this or a similar scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.