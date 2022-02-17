Scam alert: Two similar telephone scams claim intended victims have missed jury duty

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore is advising current and former Talladega County residents to beware of two similar telephone scams that have been reported recently.
In both cases, the intended victim receives a telephone call from someone claiming to work for the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the intended victim that he or she has missed federal jury duty and a citation has been issued for them.
In one version of the scam, the victim is told that they will have to come to the sheriff’s office to be detained in a holding cell for eight to 12 hours or pay a specific amount of money in order to have the warrant removed.
In the other scenario, the victim is told to make a payment at a “federal kiosk” in order to have the warrant removed.
“This is a scam,” Kilgore said. “The Talladega County Judicial Building is not a federal court house. The sheriff’s office does not call anyone to advise he/she has a warrant, nor will we ever call to advise anyone to pay any money to our office. … No one from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask for money over the phone to pay a fine. We ask that you hang up and do not return calls to any number left on your voicemail.”
Also, he added, “please don’t give any of your personal information to these callers or agree to pay them any amount of money, or to meet them anywhere.”
If you believe you have been targeted by scammers, call the Talladega County Sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141 or your local law enforcement agency.