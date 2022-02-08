Scam alert: the real Sheriff's office says they won't call asking you to pay money

The Talladega County Sheriff’s office is warning residents of a scam involving people impersonating sheriff’s office personnel.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s office said it experienced a rash of calls Tuesday from current and former citizens of Talladega County who said they received phone calls from someone claiming to be from Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, a caller said that the recipient has missed federal court jury duty and a citation has been issued. They are told to come to the Sheriff’s Office to be detained in a holding cell for 8-12 hours, or in the alternative, pay a certain amount of money to have the warrant removed.
The release said these calls are a scam. The Talladega County Judicial Building is not a federal courthouse. It also said the Sheriff’s Office does not call anyone to advise he/she has a warrant, nor will they ever call to advise anyone to pay any money to the office.
Residents are asked to not give any personal information to these callers or agree to pay them any amount of money, or meet them anywhere.
The release said no one from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask for money over the phone to pay a fine. It asks that residents hang up, and do not return calls to any number that is left on your voicemail.