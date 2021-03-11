'Say Yes to the Prom Dress': Brunna Valley giveaway will help ease burden to girls who want a prom dress

Among the rights of passage that should be restored this year as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede is the high school prom. But, prom can be an expensive proposition, especially when so many parents have been out of work.
Pastor Patrick Washington and the congregation of Brunna Valley Baptist Church in Lincoln are hoping to ease the burden a little bit with the first "Say Yes to the Prom Dress," which will run all the way through April.
The event will be exactly what it says it will be, according to Washington. Gently used dresses will be provided “to any young lady attending a 2021 prom or formal.” So far, Washington said Thursday, between 50 and 75 dresses have been donated, in sizes ranging from 2 to 24. “And lots of people are still dropping them off,” he added.
“We know there are still an awful lot of people out there that are still out of work because of the pandemic,” he said. “People can’t afford things like they used to be able to, so we’re doing what we can to help. We’re trying to help out our community however we can.”
Washington also said he had been in contact with several school systems in the area, and that they were all planning on going ahead with prom this year. “The first one is actually going to be happening April 10,” he said.
Brunna Valley Baptist Church is located at 49596 U.S. 78 in Lincoln.
To donate or for more information, please call Pastor Washington at 256-390-5995.