Sand Rock man accused of high-speed chase that resulted in passenger's death

Tyler Shane McKnight

A Sand Rock man is being held without bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being indicted for an attempt to elude law enforcement resulting in death.

Tyler Shane McKnight, 25, is accused of being the driver of a car that got into a high-speed chase with Talladega Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on the 275 Bypass on Nov. 21, 2021. There were two passengers in the car with him at the time.