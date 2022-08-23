Sand Rock man accused of high-speed chase that resulted in passenger's death

A Sand Rock man is being held without bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being indicted for an attempt to elude law enforcement resulting in death.
Tyler Shane McKnight, 25, is accused of being the driver of a car that got into a high-speed chase with Talladega Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on the 275 Bypass on Nov. 21, 2021. There were two passengers in the car with him at the time.
As the chase ensued, the two passengers decided to bail out of the car, according to previously published accounts.
One of the two passengers, Brandon McFry, 30, of Leesburg, was struck by one of the police cars involved in the pursuit and subsequently died of his injuries. The female passenger also sustained some injuries, but none were life threatening.
McFry was survived by his fiancee, who bailed out of the car with him, as well as his parents, grandparents, three sisters and two brothers, according to his obituary.
It was not entirely clear why McKnight was running from the police, other than the fact that he had a history of doing so. In addition to the conviction in Cherokee County, he has also pleaded guilty to attempting to elude and sale or possession of a short barrelled shotgun in Etowah County.
The case was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The officer who hit McFry was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger, and was identified as female, but has not been named in any published account so far.
McKnight was indicted in May, but failed to appear at his arraignment in June, possibly because he was in jail in Cherokee County. According to court records, McKnight pleaded guilty to attempting to elude in Cherokee County and was sentenced to time served. He was released from the Cherokee County Jail on Aug. 17, and was served with the Talladega County indictment Friday.
Attempting to elude causing a serious injury or death is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.