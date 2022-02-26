Samaritan House will stay in Talladega but it's moving

The Samaritan House, which has provided for the poor in Talladega County for nearly 35 years, will be relocating next month.
Samaritan House is located in the old Chappell’s Store building on Allison Mill Road, but sometime in March it will be moving to North Street, into the building previously occupied by the Fishers of Men Christian Bookstore.
According to Samaritan House Board President Michael Kulovitz, the new building will offer a lot more space (22,000 square feet versus about 5,000 square feet in the current location) and will provide greater opportunities to serve as well.
“We’ve never had a walk-in freezer, for instance,” he said. “We’ve applied for grant funding, but in order to get those types of grants, you have to own the building. We are buying our new building, so we will be eligible for those kinds of grants for the first time.
"Once we get that, when we get calls from the food bank in Birmingham that they have some things they need to move quickly, we can take advantage of that because we’ve got some place to put it. Or if, say, a tractor trailer full of food gets stuck on the freeway, we can help with that. We didn’t have near enough space before.”
Of course, the Samaritan House does not only help with food.
“We’ll have more room for furniture for people whose homes have burned or have storm damage," Kulovitz said. "We’ll have more room for clothing, and it will be more organized. There will just be more options than there have been in the past.”
According to Board Member Jean Larry, the original Samaritan House grew out of a concern by the Ministerial Association in 1988.
“The association met every month, and they found that there were families in the area that were going to church to church to try and get everything they needed. They decided to move everything to one central location so these families wouldn’t have to keep on having to do that,” she said.
The first location was on the square, next to Ritz Theater in a building owned by District Judge John Coleman. It later moved into Dr. J.L. Hardwick’s office building just off the square, then moved to Chapell’s Store after that.
The mission grew as time went on. Samaritan House also helps to provide money for gas and utility bills, transportation for cancer patients and toys for tots, all without taking any state or federal funds. It does get money from the city of Talladega, however.
They also have no payroll, since everyone except the treasurer is on a volunteer basis, Larry said.
“So all the money donated goes right back into the program,” he said.
The larger facility will also allow them to offer more linens, bedding, kitchen utensils and other household items than in the past, as well as more food from the United Way food pantry in Birmingham.
Buying the building will also allow the board to access funds that have been left to them over the years for the express purpose of buying a building.
“Judge Coleman and all our other landlords have been very good to us on rent, but we are really blessed to have the opportunity to buy, and really excited,” Larry said.
The move should be complete sometime in early March, although a definite date was not available. Teams of volunteers have been working to get the new building ready, and of course there are always last-minute snags and delays.
“I really want to appreciate all the volunteers and everyone in the community who has supported us over the years,” Larry said. “One of the best things about this is getting to know so many volunteers that I wouldn’t have known otherwise. I’ve had some really fabulous friendships.”
Once they have finished moving, Samaritan House will resume its regular hours of Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.