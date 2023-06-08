Samaritan House volunteer grateful for financial support

At a recent Chamber of Commerce coffee hosted by Samaritan House, volunteer Peggy Smith expressed her gratitude for the support of the city of Talladega.
“Samaritan House appreciated that money so much,” said Smith. “It helped so many people. Many people who came to us for help would cry and, when they cried, I cried. The elderly were especially appreciative because many of them have a very limited income.”
The city was able to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide $50,000 each to Samaritan House, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Senior Services, FIRST Family Services and the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties.
Samaritan House used the funds to provide utility assistance; TCRCC assisted landlords who needed assistance due to struggling tenants; AIDB Senior Services provided prescription assistance; and First Family aided those in need of emergency housing or rent assistance. The city also provided portable Wifi hotspots, which can be checked out at the public library.
In addition to disbursing ARPA funds to assist community members in need, the city appropriated $787,430 in funding for diverse organizations that improve the quality of life in Talladega.