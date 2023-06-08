 Skip to main content
Samaritan House volunteer grateful for financial support

At a recent Chamber of Commerce coffee hosted by Samaritan House, volunteer Peggy Smith expressed her gratitude for the support of the city of Talladega.

“Samaritan House appreciated that money so much,” said Smith. “It helped so many people.  Many people who came to us for help would cry and, when they cried, I cried.  The elderly were especially appreciative because many of them have a very limited income.”