Samaritan House looks for a few good Samaritans to help with move

It looks like Friday will be the big day.
Samaritan House of Talladega has scheduled its move from its current location in the old Chapell’s Store building on Allison Mill Road to the old Fishers of Men Christian Bookstore building on North Street for Friday, and they are in need of volunteers, particularly volunteers who own trucks or trailers and who can help load and unload same.
The plan is to move everything in one trip, but they will make as many trips as necessary to get the job done. The move is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“The plan is to move everything and set up for business at the same time,” Board President Michalel Kulovitz said. “If all goes well, we will open for business at the new location on Monday, March 14.”
The Samaritan House has been helping to meet the needs of the poor and homeless in Talladega County for some 35 years. The first location was on the square, next to Ritz Theater in a building owned by District Judge John Coleman. It later moved into Dr. J.L. Hardwick’s office building just off the square, then moved to Chapell’s Store after that.
Samaritan House helps to provide food, clothing and household goods for poor families, as well as money for gas and utility bills, transportation for cancer patients and Toys for Tots, all without taking any state or federal funds. It does get money from the city of Talladega, however. All of the organization's employees and staff are volunteers.
To volunteer for moving day, call Kulovitz at 256-223-2971.