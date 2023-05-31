Samaritan House hosts coffee

The staff and volunteers at Talladega’s Samaritan House hosted the May coffee with the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce last week.
The Samaritan House was founded by the Talladega Ministerial Association in 1988 but recently moved from the former Chappell’s Store on Alison Mill Road to the much larger former home of the Fishers of Men Bookstore on North Street.
The organization provides food, clothing, financial assistance, medical and dental assistance and gasoline to those most in need in the community. Donations come from the community and funding comes from local churches, individuals and families. They do not accept money from public governmental sources. Pictured above are Cindy Pennington, Charles Montgomery, Mary Robinson, Jean Larry, Peggy Smith, Susan Bowerman, Rietta Brown, Cheryl Cooper, Joe V. Caldwell and Mark Duncan.