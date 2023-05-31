 Skip to main content
Samaritan House hosts coffee

The staff and volunteers at Talladega’s Samaritan House hosted the May coffee with the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce last week.

The Samaritan House was founded by the Talladega Ministerial Association in 1988 but recently moved from the former Chappell’s Store on Alison Mill Road to the much larger former home of the Fishers of Men Bookstore on North Street.