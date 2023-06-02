Safety groups to present award to deputy David Haun

The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) and the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) announced recently that they will present their Innovation in the Classroom Award to Deputy David Haun of the Talladega County Sheriff's Office, Talladega.
The organizations bestow the award for demonstrating the use of innovative methods in teaching traffic safety to teens.
NASRO and NRSF will present this award and others Friday, June 30, during a ceremony in Indianapolis as part of its annual National School Safety Conference.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said, “We are very proud of Deputy Haun for this achievement, and for the job he does at Winterboro School and the other county schools. He is very dedicated, and he came up with the idea for this program on his own, talked with other school administrators, and raised money through us and from private sources to buy the necessary equipment. It’s been a big hit in the school system.”
Kilgore added, “any program that can help save lives and educate young people on safety issues is going to be a great thing for our community as a whole. These are prestigious awards, and we are proud that he is receiving them.”
As Haun explained at the time the program started, high school students initially go through a classroom portion on rules of the road and the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.
The second part of the program involves the use of special goggles to simulate drunk driving or driving and texting. While wearing the goggles the students are put in pedal cars and try to negotiate a tire course.
The drunk-driving goggles have been around for a while, but the texting and driving goggles are somewhat newer.
“When the average person gets a text behind the wheel, the average look-away is 4.3 seconds," Haun said at the time. “The goggles start out just looking like sunglasses, but I can tap a button on my phone, and they will go dark for 4.3 seconds. Hopefully they can see how much can happen in that span of time.”
The course has obstacles representing traffic, pedestrians, construction zones and other things that one might encounter on the road.