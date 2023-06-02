 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Safety groups to present award to deputy David Haun

The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) and the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) announced recently that they will present their Innovation in the Classroom Award to Deputy David Haun of the Talladega County Sheriff's Office, Talladega. 

The organizations bestow the award for demonstrating the use of innovative methods in teaching traffic safety to teens.