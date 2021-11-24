SAFE delivers 600 Thanksgiving meals

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement delivered 600 Thanksgiving meals Wednesday during the 19th annual Sylacauga Promise Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The annual meal brings a hot meal to many who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal.
For the second year, COVID-19 caused the meal to be handled differently than previous years. In years past volunteers would cook, prepare and deliver meals for close to 3,000.
The preparing and plating of the meals required a large gathering of people who would do assembly line making of plates. Safety concerns prevented the meals being prepared in this manner the last two Thanksgivings.
The last two years, the meals have been contracted to local restaurants. SAFE director Margaret Morton said that they were able to provide 250 meals in 2020 and this year up the number to 600.
This year August’s BBQ, Faye’s BBQ, Bookers BBQ and Batter Up provided plated meals and Coosa Valley Medical Center donated prepared food for 150 plates which were plated by volunteers Thursday morning at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
The delivery spots were split between First Presbyterian Church, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Batter Up and August's BBQ.
Morton said that the meal provided through the Sylacauga Promise program couldn’t be done without the support of local businesses and volunteers donating their time and money to make the meal a reality. Sylacauga Promise is a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.
Morton wanted to especially applaud the efforts of Nancy McCay, Lucille Anderson and Kathy Landers in making this year’s meal a success.