Rustik Bucket returns to St. Clair

Where you start, that’s up to you. But a visit to the yearly Rustik Bucket Vintage Market this weekend will likely leave you wondering where to begin.
The gathering of collectors and creators with their “must have” merchandise, from food to furniture, opens at 9 a.m. today. The setting for the occasion is the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville, 1050 Blair Farm Road, where plenty of indoor and outdoor space awaits for taking in the experience.
“This is definitely one I recommend highly, and won’t miss myself,” said Blair Goodgame, St. Clair County tourism director. “I have to say there are vendors for all interests, one-of-a-kind items in clothing and many other offering, and plenty of friendly people to meet and enjoy.”
The market gathering is the brainchild of organizer Vanessa Durham, who had her own shop, “The Cozy Nest,” located in Attalla.
Most vendors will be located under the cover of the huge arena at the facility, although some could overflow into the setting’s adjacent grassy areas.
There, too, visitors will find seating for a sit-down rest to enjoy some of the food available on-site.
The event will take place “rain or shine.”
Annual attendance in its several years of operation has averaged about 1,500. The arena offers 20,000 square feet of shopping and gathering space.
There is an admission of $5 per person, which applies to children, too.
Goodgame said the market is one to linger with, and enjoy. There’s the great shopping and collecting available, and of course browsing for potential holiday gifts.
“You see so many interesting things from our local shops and farms, too” she said.
Many who choose to share their wares at the market are repeat vendors, so if there’s a favorite in mind you hope to find, it’s likely you will, Goodgame said.
All vendors are set up to accommodate shoppers with payment options that include cash, along with debit and credit cards. Vendors will have bags on hand for carrying your finds, but it’s also a place that a good tote could come in handy for gathering up your goods.
Sat. Clair County Arena is easily accessed from I-20’s 411/Moody exit from the west, and from U.S. 231 and Alabama 174 from the I-20/U.S. 231 exit at Pell City.