Rustik Bucket returns to St. Clair

Where you start, that’s up to you. But a visit to the yearly Rustik Bucket Vintage Market this weekend will likely leave you wondering where to begin.

The gathering of collectors and creators with their “must have” merchandise, from food to furniture, opens at 9 a.m. today. The setting for the occasion is the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville, 1050 Blair Farm Road, where plenty of indoor and outdoor space awaits for taking in the experience.