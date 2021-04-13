Rushing Springs churches answer call to donate for tornado relief

The churches making up the Rushing Springs District Missionary Association and the Talladega Fire Department helped gather supplies to send to the communities in and around Ohatchee devastated by tornadoes last month.
According to a news release from the district, Fire Chief Danny Warwick said some of the most desperately needed supplies included water, tarps, flashlights, duct tape, toilet paper, diapers and wipes, bleach, buckets, hand sanitizer, masks and other cleaning supplies. Churches answered that call by donating some of those most desperately needed items April 2. According to the release, one of the missions of the RSDMBA is to help those in need at a time like this as they struggle to rebuild their lives.
According to the release, donated items were collected at the Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Johnny F. McKinney serves as pastor and the Rushing Springs District Center where Rev. Jerry Jones serves as District Moderator, Josephine S. McKinney serves as President of the Women’s Department, Mary E. Thomas serves as President of the Congress of Christian Education, Janet Lawson serves as Congress Dean, and Deacon Warren Green serves as President of the Laymen Department.
Donated items were dropped off at Fire Station One on South Street by Rev. Johnny McKinney, Deacon Grady Miller, Deacon Warren Green, and Mrs. Janet Lawson. We thank the Churches of the RSDMBA for the gifts given in this mission outreach project.