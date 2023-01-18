 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rural remains identified as those of older veteran

Human remains found in a creek that runs close to Blue Eye Road in the Lincoln area of Talladega County have been identified as those of Roy Dorsey Jr., 77, of Lincoln, according to Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent. 

The remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy, but Vincent said Tuesday evening that there was no obvious sign of foul play.