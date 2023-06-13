Rural dog control gets commissioners’ attention Monday

The Talladega County Commission heard complaints from residents of Munford and from Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore regarding animal control in the town and other areas of north Talladega County.
According to Kilgore, the county does not have an animal shelter of its own, so it has a contract with the city of Talladega, which does.
“We do have a contract with the city, but we might as well not have,” Kilgore told the commission Monday evening. “We probably get as many dog calls as we do people calls these days. There’s no leash laws in the county, so we have more dogs loose, but if we call for help, we don’t get any response. Or in the cases that they do respond, the come up and give us a cage and a catchpole and say good luck.”
Kilgore added that the Talladega Shelter would accept animals recovered in the county, but would not come get them. But according to at least one Munford resident, the shelter would not accept any animals from inside the corporate limits of Munford.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said the county had, at one time, provided funding for the city shelter, and Kilgore added that the county had also provided a vehicle for for calls outside the city limits. Animal control officers from Lincoln and Childersburg would respond to calls from the county when available.
Commissioner Darryll Ingram, who represents the Munford area, said he had a friend in Munford who had recently been attacked, another who had had a small dog killed, and another who had to snatch a grandchild away from a dog.
Ingram, Munford Mayor Susan Fambrough and County Administrator Pat Lyle said they had been in touch with Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, who was aware of the problem and was working on a new contract.
“I had to speak with Mr. Hill about something else earlier today, and he said that he didn’t want us to think he’d forgotten about it. He’s still working on it,” Lyle said,
Kilgore speculated that it might be cheaper for the county to build a shelter of its own, but Lyle and Commissioner Phillip Morris both said that operating a shelter was far more expensive than it might seem. Commissioner Mally Limbaugh suggested an agreement that encompassed all the cities in the county, which Kilgore seemed to favor.
Morris added that it was extremely important to keep domestic animals spayed and neutered to keep a check on population.
Hill could not be reached for comment Monday night.
Also Monday, the commission:
Heard a complaint from a property owner who is a building a home, but the water to the site has been cut off because the previous tenants didn’t pay the bill.
Appointed Jon Cullimore (for a term ending in 2025), Chad Jones (2027), Anthony Williams (2027), Mitch Miller (2029) and Billy Atkinson Jr. (2027) to the Industrial Development Board.
Approved an Alcoholic Beverage Control License for Friendly Stop LLC.
Purchased outright four motor graders for the highway department.
Approved the annual mapping agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the reappraisal department.
Approved an agreement with On Solve LLC for critical communication for the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency.
Approved two new job descriptions, for engineering assistants one and two.
Announced that Cunningham would host a community cleanup at Talladega County Central High School June 24.
Announced that all county offices would be closed Monday, June 19.