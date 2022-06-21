Runoff election results in Talladega County largely mirror the rest of Alabama

About 6,500 people voted in Tuesday’s runoff election in Talladega County, besting the 5,600 that came out four years ago but still representing only a fraction of the more than 58,000 registered voters in the county.
Talladega County voters generally cast their ballots along the same lines as voters in the rest of the state. The only Democrat race on the ballot was the runoff between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier, with Flowers carrying Talladega by a margin of 512 to 318, or 57 percent of the vote. Statewide, Flowers was also ahead as of 9 p.m., with 56 percent of the vote from a third of all precincts.
Assuming she continues to lead through the rest of the night, Flowers will face incumbent Republican Governor Kay Ivey in November.
On the Republican side, the closest thing to a local race on the ballot Tuesday was the runoff for state Senate District 12 between Wendy Ghee Draper and Keith Kelley. Here, Talladega County seemed to part from the rest of the district.
In Talladega County, Draper ended the night ahead, 1,294 to 1,112 or 53.6 percent. In the rest of the district, however, Kelley had the advantage, running 54 percent with 45 percent of precincts reporting.
The biggest driver of turnout statewide, however, was the contest to succeed U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring. In Talladega, Katie Britt closed out the evening with a comfortable lead over Congressman Moe Brooks, 3,506 to 2,054, or 63 percent. Statewide, with half of precincts reporting, Britt was ahead by an even wider margin, 65.2 percent to 34.8 percent.
Britt will likely face Democrat Will Boyd in November.
For secretary of state, Wes Allen beat current state auditor and Talladega County native Jim Zeigler handily, 3,420 to 2,035, or just under 63 percent.
Zeigler didn’t fare any better in the rest of the state, with Allen carrying 65 percent of the vote with 48 percent of precincts counted.
Allen will face Democrat Pamela Laffite in November.
Also on the GOP ballot were races to succeed Zeigler as state auditor and two places on the Public Service Commission. There are no Democrat candidates in any of these races, so Tuesday night’s winners will take the offices.
For auditor, Andrew Sorrell actually carried Talladega County, besting Stan Cooke 2,744 to 2,373, or 53.6 percent. Again, Talladega County appears to have been a bellwether, with Sorrell ahead by 52 percent to 45 percent with 42 percent of precincts counted.
For public service commission place 2, incumbent Chip Beeker carried Talladega County over Robert McCollum with more than 70 percent of the vote. He carried 62 percent of the vote statewide, with about 40 percent of precincts counted.
In the place 1 race, incumbent Jeremy Oden carried just under 53 percent of the vote in Talladega County, nearly mirroring his results statewide, with 52 percent of the vote with 39 percent counted.
The totals cited for Talladega County include all absentee ballots, but do not include any provisional ballots.
It was not clear Tuesday night how many provisional ballots there might have been, if any. The provisional ballots will be unsealed next week.