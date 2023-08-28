 Skip to main content
featured

Ruling possible next week on public bodies’ liability in pillow assault case

A ruling could come next week on the matter of whether the City of Pell City and the Pell City Board of Education will be released from a civil lawsuit that essentially charges both with neglect.

The suit, filed by the parents of a member of the Pell City High School baseball team in March, asserts that the school system and the city are responsible for the reported injuries their son incurred during a school sanctioned sleepover in early January.