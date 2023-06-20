 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Royalty mentoring program reaches out to youth

Royalty mentoring program reaches out to youth

Lincoln Royalty members and mentors pose for a photo with American Honda Motor Company representatives who delivered a $5,000 award for a new program focusing on science, engineering, math, technology and the arts.

By day, she’s busy with a full-time career as an accountant in Birmingham, with her family, and with all the other things people do to take care of things that are very special to them.

But on the third Saturday of every month, since 2017, Lakeshia Pearson has returned to the city she grew up in to continue her vision for what has become another very special part of her life.