Royalty mentoring program reaches out to youth

By day, she’s busy with a full-time career as an accountant in Birmingham, with her family, and with all the other things people do to take care of things that are very special to them.
But on the third Saturday of every month, since 2017, Lakeshia Pearson has returned to the city she grew up in to continue her vision for what has become another very special part of her life.
It all came together for her one day while pondering what her pastor had said during his message one particular Sunday morning.
And then, she starting getting the wheels in motion.
“The thoughts came to me years ago, but I didn’t really understand,” she said. “But, that day, I just heard God speaking to me, and my pastor, too. And it happened.”
Pearson smiles a lot telling about the group she formed she named “Royalty,” which invites young ladies ages 12-18 to join in for fellowship, friendship, mentoring and plain old fun.
Now a nonprofit, Royalty has moved its meetings from a family member’s property where it began six years ago to the Lincoln Public Library. It has also received support from a number of those who value the program, and on this Saturday morning in June, celebrated the gift of a $5,000 award from American Honda Motor Company, Inc.
Members gather each month for fun and fellowship, and to build their relationships in many ways. During this session, the lesson delivered by Pearson focused upon “Disappointment,” a life and faith topic for the girls.
“If you can learn how to handle this, you’re going to be set up for the rest of your life,” Pearson told them. “I hope you can learn this at a young age, because disappointment is going to come from every angle in life.”
She then asked for volunteers to share the disappointments they may have been through in life, or those that they worry about in the future.
“When you feel you’ve let somebody down,” one in the group offered.
To this, many others in the group nodded their heads.
Another in the group said she’s worrying about qualifying for her school’s basketball team in the upcoming school year.
“What if I don’t make the team?” she asked.
Ponder validated the girls’ concerns, saying each could be a reason for feeling disappointed.
Other disappointments might arise when a parent promised to come for a visit or outing, but then doesn’t, learning that parents are divorcing, and finding out that someone you thought was a friend really wasn’t.
“Sometimes, with these issues, we feel left out, we think ‘but what about me,’ and there are true feelings such as feeling mad or sad,” she said.
There are also scriptures that remind us that God is close to the brokenhearted, Ponder said.
“You may feel sad, but you don’t stay there,” she said. “I want you to tell God, and then I want you to talk to someone. Your parents, your pastor, a mentor, someone who you know with wise counseling.”
The group followed up on the lesson by writing down some of the concerns they’ve experienced with disappointment, or those they worry about trying to work through.
“You can ask God to be helping you with these,” she told them.
Savannah Strong has been in the group since it formed, and after graduating this summer from Lincoln High School, is on her way to the University of Alabama in a few weeks. She said her involvement with Royalty, its directives and volunteers has helped shape her walk with God. Keeping an open mind in life and handling the disappointments that can come, and the loyalty she found in the friends she’s made through the years are important elements that she’s valued from her group.
She’s working with her church’s vacation Bible School this summer, at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, until it’s time to head off to college where she has plans to direct her studies to criminal justice.
Member Trinity Rock, who’s heading into the ninth grade soon, said one of the best things she’s learned from her time with Royalty is to never be afraid to ask for help.
“We don’t judge each other, we want to help each other,” she said.
Pearson says she’s thankful for her volunteers who help with the program, her board of directors includes Marilyn Davis, president; Lenora Orr-Godwin, vice-president; LaCendia Swain, treasurer and secretary; and also includes herself as founder and board member.
Mentors for Royalty include Shania Embry-Caldwell, Alicia Green, Dale Parker, Vontella Truss, Darnika Embry-Ingram, DeAndra Elston, and Worshunda Collins.
Activities for Royalty also include a yearly summer retreat, and plans for a variety of community service projects.
Among other volunteers are Jessica Pearson-Carter, Regina Pearson, and Kim Green.
Girls who would like to become part of the group may inquire on the Royalty website, and also email Pearson from the site.