 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rotary’s new president in Pell City endorses mission of service

Rotarians pell city

Pictured from left are incoming Pell City Rotary Club President Serge Brazzolotto, most recent past president Jeff Thompson, former president John Rea and Rotary sergeant-at-arms Jay Jenkins.

 Submitted photo

The reasons Serge Brazzolotto became part of the Pell City Rotary Club just came naturally for him.

“It’s the service to others that the club dedicates itself to,” he said. “That is why I wanted to join, and become involved with Rotary in our community.”