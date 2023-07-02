Rotary’s new president in Pell City endorses mission of service

The reasons Serge Brazzolotto became part of the Pell City Rotary Club just came naturally for him.
“It’s the service to others that the club dedicates itself to,” he said. “That is why I wanted to join, and become involved with Rotary in our community.”
And now, Brazzolotto has become president of the club, serving in a role he values deeply.
Brazzolotto will tell you right away that when he arrived in Pell City from France in 1975, at the young age of 24, people soon helped him to feel at home.
And since that time, Brazzolotto has spent the last 48 years in the community that embraced him. That’s in part because of the welcome he received, but it’s also where he met his wife, Sarah.
Brazzolotto came into a very different environment from his native country, where he grew up in Grenoble, a city of about 400,000 in the southeastern part of the country.
He was an engineer for the French company Vicat — which is National Cement in the United States — going to work for the company in a co-op position during college and, right after he completed that education, as a full time employee. It’s a family-owned operation that allowed him to remain at the National Cement site, at first, just for a bit longer than in the original plan of a temporary assignment.
But then, he said, he met Sarah, and asked once again to remain in Alabama at the National Cement site. The company quickly agreed to his request.
Brazzolotto became an official U.S. citizen in 2006.
He’s been retired from the company now for 10 years, and remains very happy with his home and life in Pell City, and the community he adopted, and adopted him as well.
“I was just a young guy who came from France,” he said. “I met people who made it easy for me. The people in Pell City were so good to me, they would take me to lots of places, I felt comfortable here very quickly.”
Joining the Pell City Rotary Club six years ago was a natural fit for him, Brazzolotto said, for the club represents his desire to be of service. That carries over to other facets of his life; in his role as a deacon at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, he visits homebound individuals and nursing home residents.
As president of the Rotary Club, Brazzolotto said he looks forward to becoming even more involved and working to maintain the club’s strong history of community support and filling needs that the club could address.
“It’s like our Rotary mission says, ‘service above self.’” he said.
Outgoing Rotary president Jeff Thompson said he’s looking forward to the leadership Brazzolotto will bring to his new post.
“I consider Serge a close friend, and I pass the gavel to him knowing well that he will continue leading our incredible club with a “service first” mindset, Thompson said. “Serge is a person who more than anything wants to improve his community, and I think we'll all see great benefit from his leadership this year.”
Thompson expressed his feelings about being part of Rotary much in the same way as the incoming president.
“It is a joy to be able to serve this community as a member of the Pell City Rotary Club, and an honor to have been chosen to lead it,” he said.
Rotary projects that help support their role in giving scholarships to local students, helping to keep the pantry supplied at Pell City’s Christian Love Pantry, and many other projects, include hosting the yearly father-daughter dance, the Ray Cox Memorial Golf Tournament and an annual tennis event.
The club recently hosted its first blood drive, which Brazzolotto said was highly successful, and the club intends to continue.
“We’re all looking at other things to do,” he said. “We’re here to help our community, to help people. I am very humbled and honored that the Pell City Rotary Club chose me as president.”
Formed in 1975, the Pell City Rotary Club counts approximately 80 members on its roll. It meets each Tuesday at noon at the city’s Municipal Building. Membership is by invitation, and those who are interested in the Rotary Club and its community focus may express this on the club’s Facebook page or website.