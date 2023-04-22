 Skip to main content
SYLACAUGA

Rotary Club welcomes sculptor to meeting

SYLACAUGA — In conjunction with the city’s Magic of Marble Festival that wraps up Saturday, the Sylacauga Rotary Club hosted marble sculptor Bill Cook Jr. earlier this month at a club meeting. He showcased carvings and sculptures he has created and also some that are close to completion. He is one of the sculptors that has projects on display at the festival. 

“This presentation gave us a better understanding of what goes into marble,” club president Calvin Miller said.