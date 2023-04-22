Rotary Club welcomes sculptor to meeting

SYLACAUGA — In conjunction with the city’s Magic of Marble Festival that wraps up Saturday, the Sylacauga Rotary Club hosted marble sculptor Bill Cook Jr. earlier this month at a club meeting. He showcased carvings and sculptures he has created and also some that are close to completion. He is one of the sculptors that has projects on display at the festival.
“This presentation gave us a better understanding of what goes into marble,” club president Calvin Miller said.
Sculptors are working at Central Park which is located across from Blue Bell Creamery on North Norton Avenue. Visitors are encouraged to drop by and see the subjects that are currently in progress.
Miller urged everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to go and see the creativity that is showcased at the Marble Festival.
The Sylacauga Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s conference room located at the corner of Mobile and Walnut street. Anyone is invited to join their meetings as a guest.