Rolling gunfight damages a vehicle but not a person

Talladega Police are investigating what witnesses described as a rolling gunfight last week that left one vehicle damaged but apparently did not injure any people.
According to a police report, the incident took place in the early afternoon of Dec. 14. Officers first responded to a shots fired call on Jemison Street, and heard more shots coming from the direction of HIll Street. An officer checking the area on Hill Street was flagged down at the intersection of East Sloan Avenue and 19th Street by someone reporting a vehicle being shot into.
At the same time, there were also reports of shots fired on East Street, near Bill Stanford Automotive.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, witnesses gave at least five different vehicle descriptions. The vehicles involved appeared to be chasing each other and people inside shooting at each other.
An unoccupied 2010 Chevrolet Impala was damaged, but no other known vehicles were hit and no people were injured,
Five .223 caliber shell casings were recovered at East Sloan and 19th Street, where the Impala was hit.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.