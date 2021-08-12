Rockford man arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in murder investigation

A Rockford man has been arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with hindering prosecution during the investigation into the killing of Barbara Ann Harmon in June.
Logan Andrew Liner, 19, was arrested Aug. 4 on a $10,000 bond, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. He had not posted bond as of Thursday evening.
Tubbs pointed out that Liner had not been charged with murder and that the investigation into Harmon’s death remained ongoing. Exactly what Liner’s connection to the case is was also not entirely clear.
Tubbs said that deputies had been looking for Liner, finally locating him on the 2000 block of Brickyard Road in Sylacauga. He was arrested following a brief standoff with law enforcement.
Harmon, 18, of Talladega, died of a gunshot wound June 14. Deputies and the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Alpine-Winterboro Road just after midnight to what was initially thought to be a single vehicle traffic accident.
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was found off the roadway, and Harmon was outside the vehicle, unresponsive. Efforts to revive her were not successful, and she was declared dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
According to her obituary, Harmon was the mother of two young sons and confessed her Christian faith at a young age. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends.
The shot that took Harmon’s life appears to have come from outside the vehicle she was in, and also damaged the vinyl siding and an exterior wall of a house on the next block. According to an incident and offense report filed with the county, the house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
Also possibly related to this case is an incident in Sylacauga a couple of hours earlier that was reported as an accidental shooting that resulted in a minor injury to the leg of a 22-year-old male. How this incident relates back to the Harmon investigation was also unclear.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also unanimous.