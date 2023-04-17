Robbery reported at Pop’s Bottle Shop

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a robbery at Pop’s Bottle Shop in Alpine last Monday.
According to investigators, the suspect produced an unknown type of handgun and demanded property. There are no other details available for release at this time, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. The robbery was caught on video.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256761-2141 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
You may also post anonymous tips on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office website.