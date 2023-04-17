 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Robbery reported at Pop’s Bottle Shop

yellow robbery

A surveillance camera at Pop's Bottle Shop shows what appears to be a threatening situation involving a firearm last Monday.

 Submitted photo

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a robbery at Pop’s Bottle Shop in Alpine last Monday.

According to investigators, the suspect produced an unknown type of handgun and demanded property. There are no other details available for release at this time, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama.