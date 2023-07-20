 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Robbers take employee’s cash in bathroom, police say

Talladega police are investigating the robbery of a 17-year-old employee in the men’s room at Burger King.

The robbery was reported Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., according to Capt. Bob Curtis. 