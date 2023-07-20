Robbers take employee’s cash in bathroom, police say

Talladega police are investigating the robbery of a 17-year-old employee in the men’s room at Burger King.
The robbery was reported Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., according to Capt. Bob Curtis.
The victim told investigators that he had just gotten back from a break when he was told by his manager that someone had come looking for him, and that they were in the bathroom currently. The manager confirmed this much, Curtis said.
The suspect went into the bathroom, where he said he saw the two suspects. One of the suspects grabbed him by shirt and pulled out a black Taurus pistol; the second suspect pulled out a Glock, he said.
Curtis said Wednesday was apparently pay day at Burger King, so the two robbers got away with more than $300 cash.
The victim told investigators that he knew the robbers, who had already left by the time police arrived on the scene.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.