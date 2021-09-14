Roanoke man arrested in connection with four burglaries from three years ago

A Roanoke man has been arrested in connection with four burglaries from more than three years ago.
Trenton Ray Hill, 26, has been charged with four counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, and was being held on bonds totaling $41,000.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, Hill is charged with breaking into the Dollar General Store on Alabama 77 and the Talladega Ace Hardware location on the same night in February 2018.
According to information released at the time, Hill allegedly tried to break into the office and the cigarette case at Dollar General but was unsuccessful and left empty handed. At the Ace Hardware, Hill is alleged to have done $1,500 in damage to the cash register but it was not entirely clear at the time if anything had been taken.
Hill was charged with two other additional burglaries in the county Tuesday morning. According to reports published at the time, there were also two burglaries in the county, at the Dollar General on Stemley Road and at the 77 Quick Stop on the same night as the Ace Hardware and other Dollar General, but it was not immediately clear if these were the cases he had been charged with.
According to court records, Hill has a lengthy arrest history in other parts of the state for property crimes as well.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Criminal mischief in the second degree is a misdemeanor.