Road work in north end making progress

Businesses won’t be blocked, but there will be delays until completion

Reconfigured and expanded access roads in the north end of Pell City are expected to be in service soon, and along with them, relief for drivers and a welcome to new shopping.

Both Hazelwood Drive and Dr. John Haynes Drive are among the spots targeted for completion in the coming couple of months, and access to busy areas improved, said City Manager Brian Muenger.