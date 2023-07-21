Road work in north end making progress

Reconfigured and expanded access roads in the north end of Pell City are expected to be in service soon, and along with them, relief for drivers and a welcome to new shopping.
Both Hazelwood Drive and Dr. John Haynes Drive are among the spots targeted for completion in the coming couple of months, and access to busy areas improved, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Detour and alternate route signs have been posted to direct drivers to the southwestern point of Hazelwood that meets Alabama 174, but the roadway won’t be closed as the new road to bypass Hazelwood is completed, he said.
Work on the more direct route to Veterans Drive has progressed to both ends being visible, and the initial base layer to pave is now in progress.
Although full-fledged detours of the area won’t be necessary, there will be times when utility work will be underway, closing a lane at a time intermittently, Muenger said.
“These are not expected to start until the first week of August, but that is subject to change due to weather,” he said.
Traffic control crews will be in place to assist drivers during these times, and all affected businesses will be advised as they occur. At no time will the work cause closings or lack of access to any adjacent businesses, such as Walgreen’s, Chick-fil-A, or American Family Care.
The new access road to Veterans’ Parkway is expected to be ready for use in September, offering a more direct route for those going to St. Vincent’s/St. Clair Hospital, the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home, Jeff State Community College and Jubilee Apartments.
There will be a four-way stop at the new intersection of Hazelwood and Veterans’ Parkway.
With two new stores within Pell City Square opening within two weeks, Dr. John Haynes Drive might still be in the process of paving.
Final work remains in progress, and as it moves along on the road, drivers can access the new shopping area from the Comer Avenue/Old Coal City Road end. Those two routes meet the perimeter roadway that circles the Walmart shopping area.
Five Below is the first store in Pell City Square to open, with a date of Friday, July 28, announced.
T.J. Maxx has announced its ribbon cutting for Sunday, Aug. 8, at 8 a.m.
There are seven other retailers among the center’s store, including Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, ULTA, Rack Room Shoes, America’s Best, Pet Smart and Hobby Lobby.
The stores are opening as they are individually ready, Muenger said, with Ross and Old Navy expected to be ready by mid-August and with PetSmart and Hobby Lobby following in mid-September.