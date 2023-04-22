 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road work continues as Pell City prepares for Pell City Square opening

road work

Ongoing work in the coming months along Dr. John Haynes Drive will affect lane use at times and caution is urged to accommodate workers and traffic.

As work continues to get Dr. John Haynes Drive and other access roads ready for the opening of Pell City Square, anticipated later this year, drivers will have to deal with occasional lane closures and diverted traffic.

But these temporary changes and lane closures won’t prevent use of the road, and when in place, the alterations won’t last long, said City Manager Brian Muenger.