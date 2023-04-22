Road work continues as Pell City prepares for Pell City Square opening

As work continues to get Dr. John Haynes Drive and other access roads ready for the opening of Pell City Square, anticipated later this year, drivers will have to deal with occasional lane closures and diverted traffic.
But these temporary changes and lane closures won’t prevent use of the road, and when in place, the alterations won’t last long, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The four-lane road will accommodate the expected traffic, and drivers should be on watch for minor changes as the work progresses, he said.
One of the first areas of Dr. John Haynes Drive to be addressed is to be on the south side of the intersection with U.S. 231, where work is under way to excavate an embankment and prepare the area for a retaining wall.
“This will be a very quick process,” Muenger said. “The workers are waiting for supplies for the wall, and once they arrive, it will be a fairly quick process.”
Work areas will be well marked at all times throughout the process, he said.
There will not be any closure of the road as the modifications are made.
“Any delays will be kept to a minimum,” Muenger said.
Muenger said he has noted that the road apparently hasn’t been paved in about 15 years, perhaps more.
Dr. John Haynes Drive has long been a main service road in Pell City as it was a primary route to reach St. Clair Regional Hospital and the Pell City Industrial Park for many years. A fairly high percentage of truck traffic uses the road, much of it traveling to and from the industrial park.
When the improvements are complete, Dr. John Haynes Road will be resurfaced and striped, and curbs and gutters will be in place. There will be a widened right turn lane from the road onto U.S. 231 North.
Traffic studies done over the past year have shown that most of the vehicles traveling west on Dr. John Haynes Driver do turn left, or south, onto U.S. 231, Muenger said.
Improvements include a total of three other outbound lanes from the road onto U.S. 231 South, with one of the three strictly for crossing over U.S. 231 and the other two for turning south (or left) from Dr. John Haynes Drive.
“There is a lot of activity in the area, and we will expect more when the new shopping area opens,” Muenger said.
Signals in the intersection at U.S. 231 will be refreshed to reflect heavier traffic and the traffic increase is to be expected with the addition of a new shopping area, Muenger said.
It’s especially helpful that the site has two ways in and out from Dr. John Haynes Drive, Muenger said, with Comer Avenue meeting it on the north end.
Traffic at this intersection will remain controlled with a four-way stop set up, as it is now, but the site will be restriped and there are two lanes to use leaving and entering Dr. John Haynes Drive from Comer Avenue.
Muenger said the entirety of Dr. John Haynes Drive will have a new surface and striping for better visibility, while lighting from Pell City Square will also increase visibility along the road.
Recent traffic studies show that use has actually decreased on U.S. 231, by about 3.4 percent between 2015 and 2020, Comer Avenue figures from the same time period reflect a decrease in traffic of approximately 2.2. percent.
Daily traffic counts from the firm of Skipper Consulting, Inc. show that 30,956 vehicles travel U.S. 231 south of I-20 per a March, 2022 traffic study, and 4,708 vehicles traveled Dr. John Haynes Drive east of U.S. 231 in the same study.