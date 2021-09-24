Road rage incident sparks shooting into occupied home

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence that apparently stemmed from a minor road rage incident.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the incident began at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, when the victim and a suspect driving a blue Ford Crown Victoria nearly collided while the latter was coming out of Tiger Fuels on East Street. They argued briefly, then the victim drove off, with the suspect in the Crown Victoria allegedly following him home.
The victim said that when he arrived on the 200 block of Brignolis Street, the male in the Crown Victoria got out of his car as well and fired two shots at him. The victim was not hit, but at least one shot did hit the house, which was occupied at the time by a 29-year-old woman. McElrath said the woman in the house was not hit either.
Further description of the suspect was not available Friday, but the victim told investigators that he did know who the suspect was.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.