Riverside working to address road issues as funds allow

Road woes continue to pile up for residents and city officials in Riverside, where the list of needs continues to grow as some projects begin.
The sight of new asphalt being put in place on Depot Street is a long-awaited improvement for residents, and Mayor Rusty Jessup said the work is in the preparation phase right now.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Jessup said the road had to be patched in some areas prior to the complete paving getting started.
“I hope the remainder of the work will start in the next couple of weeks, the weather is right for it now,” he said. “I do expect when the real process gets under way in the next week or so, it will be very inconvenient for a week or so.”
Depot Street will be paved from U.S. 78 to Broken Arrow Creek Road.
Road concerns have been ongoing from city residents this year, and Jessup has said paving costs are up to about $100,000 per mile.
Monday’s meeting brought more street condition and safety concerns to the council, with Riverside resident Joey Stevens asking for assistance with McKesie Street, where 70 to 100 new homes have been planned.
Stevens said he moved to Riverside in April, and the street is not only in need of repair, but residents need help with other issues, too.
“It’s become a drag strip,” he said. ”It’s very dangerous.”
Jessup said the conditions of McKesie Street have been a constant source of discussion for the Council.
“I’ve love to say we could pull this off within the next 24 months,” he said. “But don’t think it will be any sooner than that.”
Jessup agreed that the road needs attention, it needs widening, the ditches worked on and the rights of way need work.
Because the road is essentially a street that serves the residents who live on it, and it’s not a thoroughfare route to state roads, Jessup said it would probably be hard to have the road qualify for state assistance under the ATRIP (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program) as Depot Street was.
On the matter of speeding on the road and Stevens’ report that he had experienced two incidents of almost being run off the road twice from this activity, Council members agreed that the area had been a trouble spot.
The speed limit on the road is 30 mph, but road signs have disappeared from the area marking the limit.
Stevens asked the council about the possibility of considering speed bumps for the road, and Jessup said the city has tried this in some areas with the result being more complaint about the speed bumps in place.
“If you want to consider asking in the area if people do want that, maybe signing a petition, we will look at it,” Jessup said. “But I really don’t think that you will want them.”
Instead, Jessup said the council could try replacing the speed limit signs and post the city’s portable radar unit on the road.
He also asked Police Chief Jake Heath to increase the police presence along the road, another way to address the reckless driving for residents.
Fines and court costs for driving from 20 to 30 miles over a posted speed limit can cost up to about $800, according to the circumstances, Heath said.
Stevens agreed with the city’s ideas to help, and continue efforts to address the road’s condition and safety as well.
Lakefront beautification
The meeting included a preliminary plan from the Riverside Beautification Organization, present by member Julie Pounders, to begin to address the lakefront side of the buildings at Riverside Landing.
She noted the sludgy, rocky area next to the city’s piers and walkways, and said the group wanted to come up with a plan to improve the appearance of the area.
“We had 380 people take part in our Poker Run, and all of them had to see that,” she said. “We started talking about what we could do to address it.”
Though the idea hasn’t been finalized by members of the RBO, Pounders said she wanted to show the council a preliminary plan to paint the rear of the buildings at the site as a starting point.
The presentation included a draft for a mural to paint along the sides of the buildings facing the water, and builds on a theme the RBO used to spruce up the city’s old post office building. The mural at the post office location has lake and recreational features, as did the draft Pounders showed the council for the proposal for an additional mural in the city.
Both murals were designed by local artist Penny Arnold; Pounders said the post office mural has been very well received and complimented since its completion last year.
The council approved the request from the RBO to provide the addition to the buildings, with the RBO paying the cost of approximately $5,000.
The next meeting for the City Council is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.