Riverside working to address road issues as funds allow

Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Road woes continue to pile up for residents and city officials in Riverside, where the list of needs continues to grow as some projects begin.

The sight of new asphalt being put in place on Depot Street is a long-awaited improvement for residents, and Mayor Rusty Jessup said the work is in the preparation phase right now.