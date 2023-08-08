 Skip to main content
Riverside lakefront properties undergoing big changes

Motel improved

Work on renovation of the lakefront motel in Riverside has been ongoing over the past months, and it is expected to be completed within another month. J. T. Patel purchased the property in December and is refinishing guest rooms and plans to offer the former restaurant areas for private gatherings and groups. 

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

Two of Riverside’s Logan Martin lakefront properties are in the hands of new owners who are in the process of updating and renovating the facilities.

During the City Council meeting Monday, officials approved starting the process of adopting a resolution to vacate a strip of property in between the former America’s Best Motel and the old Riverside Marina to benefit both developments.