Riverside lakefront properties undergoing big changes

Two of Riverside’s Logan Martin lakefront properties are in the hands of new owners who are in the process of updating and renovating the facilities.
During the City Council meeting Monday, officials approved starting the process of adopting a resolution to vacate a strip of property in between the former America’s Best Motel and the old Riverside Marina to benefit both developments.
Mayor Rusty Jessup introduced the process allowed by the Alabama Code for cities to handle such property changes, and beginning to take the steps to do so was approved by the complete council.
Officials noted that the piece of property had not been of use for the city, and would benefit both parties involved in establishing new businesses in Riverside.
The piece of land is approximately 20 feet in width and extends from U.S. 78 to the edge of Logan Martin Lake.
Jessup said the former Riverside Marina will become both a restaurant and offer piers and services for boaters, and the motel has become part of the national Super 8 brand.
J. T. Patel, who bought the motel, said he is now working on finishing outfitting the 70 rooms with completely new furnishings and fittings, and adding to the cosmetic touches of the grounds and building exterior.
With the lakeside appeal, Patel said he plans to have outdoor seating areas and guest spaces that take advantage of the location, along with the full size pool that is open for guest use now.
He said the former restaurant area of the property will become a space offered for gatherings and special occasions with space for more than 200 people. Furnishings are being replaced for an updated look and the area faces the lakefront and pool areas.
The former Riverside Marina has been purchased by Jason McCarty, Jessup said.
The Council also adopted an agreement with the city of Lincoln for a reciprocal agreement to supply emergency support to each other for mutual aid when needed for both city’s water departments.
The agreement includes use of personnel, equipment and materials as needed and also includes the right for either city to turn down the requests when they can’t be met.
The Council also adopted a resolution with the St. Clair County Commission that will provide a way for cities to request financial aid for use in infrastructure repairs and interests such as right of way maintenance. The requests will be submitted yearly by the cities with the detailed projects to pursue a level of 80 percent of the cost supplied by the County Commission.
Monday’s session also included a request from Deer Field Road resident Cindy Turner for assistance with potholes on the street that affect traffic on the road and the vehicles using it.
The council has discussed the road, and acknowledged the issues, and reported that proper repair to the road will require $98,700 in paving. Efforts to patch the road have been ineffective, and city officials have been working to determine the city’s paving needs and address the finances necessary to provide the needed work.